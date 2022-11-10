19 Side-By-Sides Of The “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” Cast And The Real People They Played

Here’s “Weird Al” Yankovic in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Daniel Radcliffe in the movie and “Weird Al” Yankovic.
2.
This is Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, who’s an iconic singer-songwriter and often referred to as the “Queen of Pop.”
Here’s Madonna in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Evan Rachel Wood in the movie and Madonna.
3.
This is Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey, who’s best known for being a talk show host and, well, for being Oprah.
Here’s Oprah Winfrey in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Quinta in the movie and Oprah Winfrey.
4.
This is Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, who’s best known as a radio broadcaster that specialized in novelty songs and comedy.
Here’s Dr. Demento in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Rainn Wilson in the movie and Dr. Demento.
5.
Here’s Jack Black as Wolfman Jack, who was a famous DJ during the ’60s and ’70s.
Here’s Wolfman Jack in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Jack Black in the movie and Wolfman Jack.
6.
This is Nina West as Divine, who was the drag queen best known for her roles in Hairspray and Pink Flamingos.
Here’s Divine in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Nina West in the movie and Divine in real life.
7.
This is Jorma Taccone as Pee-wee Herman, who is a famous children’s entertainer, comedian, and TV personality.
Here’s Pee-wee Herman in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Jorma Taccone in the movie and Pee-wee Herman.
8.
This is Conan O’Brien as Andy Warhol, who was best known as the leading figure in the visual art movement known as pop art.
Here’s Andy Warhol in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Conan O’Brien in the movie and Andy Warhol in real life.
9.
This is Paul F. Tompkins as Gallagher, who was a famous prop comedian.
Here’s Gallagher in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Paul F. Tompkins in the movie and Gallagher.
10.
This is David Dastmalchian as John Deacon, who is Queen’s bassist.
Here’s John Deacon in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of David Dastmalchian in the movie and John Deacon.
11.
This is Arturo Castro as Pablo Escobar, who was a Colombian drug lord and leader of the Medellín Cartel.
Here’s Pablo Escobar in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Arturo Castro in the movie and Pablo Escobar.
12.
This is “Weird Al” Yankovic as Tony Scotti, Scotti Brothers Records executive.
Here’s Tony Scotti in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of “Weird Al” Yankovic in the movie and Tony Scotti.
13.
This is Toby Huss as Nick Yankovic, Al’s father.
Here’s Nick Yankovic in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Toby Huss in the movie and Nick Yankovic.
14.
This is Julianne Nicholson as Mary Yankovic, Al’s mother.
Here’s Mary Yankovic in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Julianne Nicholson in the movie and Mary Yankovic.
15.
This is Demetri Martin as Tiny Tim, who was best known as a singer and ukulele player.
Here’s Tiny Tim in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Demetri Martin in the film and Tiny Tim.
16.
This is Emo Philips as Salvador Dalí, who was a Spanish surrealist artist.
Here’s Salvador Dalí in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Emo Philips in the film and Salvador Dalí.
17.
This is Akiva Schaffer as Alice Cooper, who is a rock singer and frontman of the band Alice Cooper.
Here’s Alice Cooper in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Akiva Schaffer in the film and Alice Cooper.
18.
This is James Preston Rogers as Hulk Hogan, a professional wrestler.
Here’s Hulk Hogan in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of James Preston Rogers in the movie and Hulk Hogan.
19.
Finally, this is Trenyce Cobbins as Diana Ross, who is an iconic vocalist and was the lead singer of The Supremes.
Here’s Diana Ross in real life.
And here’s a side-by-side of Trenyce Cobbins in the film and Diana Ross.
Source link