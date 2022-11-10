27+% CAGR for Multi-Cloud Management Market Size to Reach $33+Bn by 2028; says The Insight Partners

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the new market research report published by The Insight Partners, “Global Multi-Cloud Management Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Industry Growth, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Software and Service), Deployment (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Application (Infrastructure and Resource Management, Identity and Policy Management, Compliance Management, Metering and Billing, and Provisioning and Lifecycle Management), and Verticals (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Government, Retail and Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Science, and Others) and Geography and Forecasts 2022 to 2028″, the multi-cloud management market growth is driven by increase in data generation and rise in bring your own device (BYOD) and choose your own device (CYOD) trends and surge in need to avoid vendor lock-in.

Global Multi-Cloud Management Market Valuations, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 7.76 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 33.48 Billion in 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 27.6% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Application, Verticals, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Multi-Cloud Management Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Flexera, International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Zerto Ltd., VMware, Inc., Snow Software, Inc., UnityOneCloud and Dynatrace, Inc. are among the leading players profiled in the multi-cloud management market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments under multi-cloud management market are mentioned below:

In 2022: Snow Software announced that the company enhanced its Snow Commander product, which is designed to help the firms to advance their cloud journey.

In 2022: Micro Focus announced that the company included SaaS support for its Hybrid Cloud Management X (HCMX) Solution.

Multi-Cloud Management Market: Industry Overview

The multi-cloud management market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise size, industry, and geography. Based on deployment, the multi-cloud management market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the multi-cloud management market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on industry, the multi-cloud management market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government & defense, transport & logistics, retail, and others. Based on geography, the multi-cloud management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

The multi-cloud management market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness impressive growth during 2022–2028. The region comprises developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea; several Southeastern countries; and developed economies such as Australia and Japan. Countries in Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, have been evolving their technology concepts and using various technologies to manage their cloud effectively. Europe is well known for well-developed countries that favor adopting and applying new technologies. Also, the European Commission is co-investing in the deployment of common European data spaces for sectors such as agriculture, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and transport, to ensure that more data becomes available for use in the European economy and society and controlling the companies and individuals generating data, which explains the increased penetration of multi-cloud management in this region.

Key Findings of the Study:

Acceptance of cloud solutions as mainstream IT deployment option is one of the major trends in the multi-cloud management market. North America dominated the multi-cloud management Market in 2021. Growing availability of high-speed connectivity, increase in cloud adoption, increase in the growth of IoT, rapid adoption of work from home policy and emerging technology to help IoT adoption are the crucial factors assisting the market growth over the projected period in North America. Increase in data generation and rise in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Choose Your Own Device (CYOD) Trends are creating growth opportunity for the market players operating into the market. Surge in need to avoid vendor lock-in augments the growth of the multi-cloud management market.

BYOD (bring your own device) is a policy that allows employees in an organization to use their personally owned devices for work-related activities whereas CYOD (choose your own device) is an employee provisioning model in which an organization allows people to select the devices they would like. . The massive rise in people working from home, studying, and spending time at home is responsible for the expansion of data. Since data-driven business models will be widely used in the future, companies’ main goal will be to secure this data. Storage, computation, and analysis of the generated data will require a large storage space, which can be fulfilled by deploying the data on the cloud. Therefore, the transition by the companies to store data from an on-premises server to the cloud infrastructure will open profitable opportunities for the providers of multi-cloud management systems.

The multi-cloud management market growth in North America is mainly driven by growing availability of high-speed connectivity, increase in cloud adoption, increase in the growth of IoT, rapid adoption of work from home policy and emerging technology to help IoT adoption are the crucial factors assisting the market growth over the projected period. Moreover, industrial 4.0 is on rise in North America, several industries are benefiting from the uplift in technology and automation. The growing adoption of Internet of things across various verticals in US, Canada and Mexico have found to be game changing in operations as well as growing revenue through new forms of insights and data driven decisions. Furthermore, cloud computing is a major trend across all organizations in North America.

Multi-Cloud Management Market – Scope of the Report:

By Component

By Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By Application

Infrastructure and Resource Management

Identity and Policy Management

Compliance Management

Metering and Billing

Provisioning and Lifecycle Management

By Verticals

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare and Life Science

Others

Regions and Country Level Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Ad Fraud Detection Tools markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2022-2028, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

