42 years later, authorities confirm identity of ‘Stilly Doe’ | HeraldNet.com

SILVANA — When she moved back to her hometown of Silvana in the early 1990s, Margaret Ames would go blueberry picking at the farm on the east side of town.

She met the farmer Spencer Fuentes through the Lutheran church. In polite conversation, it just never came up that Fuentes had found a body while fly-fishing the Stillaguamish River in July 1980.

The dead man, caught in a logjam in the river by the farm, had gray hair. Stubble peppered his wide jaw. He wore a dark suit jacket and cotton pants, held up by a belt with letters on the buckle: G-R-N. In his shoes were arch supports made of paper, leather and metal. He had likely been dead for months.

Forty-two years later, he was finally identified. It was a case cracked by advances in DNA technology, paired with forensic genealogy research. It’s now one of roughly a dozen cases of unidentified remains solved in Snohomish County using similar techniques in the past five years.

Authorities confirmed the man’s name Thursday at a press conference. He was Othaniel Philip Ames, a dairyman from the Midwest born Aug. 23, 1898.

Othaniel’s daughter-in-law Margaret Ames, now 81, knew he lost touch with some of his family members around 1980. A few months before the body was found, while in poor health, Othaniel Ames had told family he was going on a trip. She was not aware of anybody making a missing persons report.

At the time he vanished, Otie was 82 years old.

“There’s been many times when I thought about Otie, and whatever happened to him,” Margaret Ames said. “So this has brought closure to me.”

‘I can very clearly see him’

A pair of draft cards give the broad strokes of the former John Doe’s life.

Born on Aug. 23, 1898, in Elwood, Iowa.

He was a young man, just 20, when the United States entered World War I. His registration card was stamped in Bonesteel, South Dakota, with a population of 600 at the time. The town has since dwindled to 250, as people like Othaniel Ames left for greener pastures. At age 43, he would have been a senior draftee when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He fought in neither conflict.

On one draft card under his employer’s name, his answer was written in flowing cursive: “Self.”

Just months before the great stock market crash in 1929, he married Lydia Knuth, 25, in a town of a few dozen residents known as Cottonwood, South Dakota. (Twelve people live there today.)

Between the wars, the farmer moved across the country with his pregnant wife and kids in 1936. They had two daughters and two sons, all of whom have since died. The boy born in Washington was Walter Ames, who would later serve in the Air Force and marry a young woman with Norweigan heritage named Margaret, who grew up in Silvana.

The daughter-in-law kept letters from brothers of Othaniel’s wife, Lydia, “asking about how the land was out there” in Western Washington. Othaniel Ames and his boys built the farm buildings off 132nd Street NE, where the family kept seven dairy cows, all with names starting with the letter J.

“He’d milk them twice a day as farmers do, by hand, set the milk out by the road for whoever to pick it up,” said his grand-niece Dianne Elledge, 74, who would visit on weekends every so often.

Lydia, “like most women of that era, could cook anything on that wood stove,” Elledge said.

The husband kept a lathe in the basement. He’d fashion salt and pepper shakers, or other small tools that he’d just give away.

“In that time period, people did a lot of things for themselves out of necessity,” Elledge said.

Over the years Othaniel Ames also worked at a paper mill. In his spare time he made dandelion wine, his grand-niece said. She still has the handwritten recipe.

“1 gal dandelion blooms (pack)

“1 gal boiling water

“let stand 24 hours, strain, add 3 pound white-sugar, 3 lemons and 3 oranges …”

Often he was stern, Elledge recalled. He was a farmer: He was always working. But he had a sense of humor.

“I can very clearly see him leaning back in his chair at meal time and laughing out loud,” Elledge said, “where Lydia, his wife, was very quiet.”

Othaniel Philip Ames (Photo provided)

‘I don’t know why’

Sometime in the 1960s, Othaniel and Lydia Ames separated.

The Ames family sold off the farm northeast of Marysville. They never did get an official divorce, the daughter-in-law said. Lydia moved to Everett. Othaniel moved to a small cabin in the woods, up in the hills near Arlington.

“I was there a couple times, and I wouldn’t have a clue how to get there now,” Elledge said. “I know it was high enough that he would get some snow.”

There, he grew dahlias. He liked the flowers, and Elledge suspects he might have liked them for his homemade wine, too. He didn’t have an indoor bathroom, but he’d hollowed out a huge stump that became his outhouse. He’d trained his dog to close the door by backing into it.

The last time Elledge saw him around early 1980, he was not well. He coughed, bringing up phlegm. He wasn’t one to go to a doctor.

“He worked outside all his life and there was no way he was going to be cooped up in an institution,” Elledge said.

Before he disappeared, he gave Elledge and her husband his old car, which was only worth a couple hundred dollars. He whispered to them that somewhere inside, he had hidden a “$20 emergency fund.”

“He also gave us a vintage shotgun, a very nice gun, and — I don’t know why he gave them to us,” she recalled. Later, a sister suggested he liked Elledge because she had invited him to her wedding.

Othaniel Ames told family he was going to take a tour of the country to see friends and relatives, starting on the West Coast.

“I just assume because he was ill, and saw the end coming, he just went up into the woods and died there,” Elledge said.

On July 23, 1980, a teenager fisherman caught the smell of what he thought was a dead animal in the Stillaguamish, on a warm day when the river ran low, ankle-deep in places. Spencer Fuentes saw something hung up in a logjam at the edge of his family’s blueberry and hazelnut farm. He looked closer. He saw a man’s arms and tattered clothes being tugged downstream.

A sheriff’s deputy responded, but was skeptical, since nobody had been reported missing in or near the river. He confirmed it was a body, with no obvious signs of his identity.

Spencer Fuentes, photographed in 2019, found a body on the banks of the Stillaguamish River in 1980 in Silvana. After four decades, the man has finally been identified as Othaniel Ames, a dairyman from the Midwest. (Kevin Clark / The Herald)

‘Well-healed … fractures’

Deputies figured he could have wound up in the river for any reason: a fishing accident, suicide, anything. The body’s condition suggested he had been dead for months. Investigators’ best guess was that he was in his 30s to his 70s.

An autopsy suggested he may have died from coronary artery disease. Arteries that carried blood to his heart were hard and narrow. It’s common among the elderly and those with diabetes, high blood pressure or alcohol problems. As was standard at the time, the unidentified body was buried, at a plot in the Arlington Municipal Cemetery. The bones remained there for decades, labeled as a John Doe, until the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office exhumed the remains in late 2017, with the hope of recovering DNA.

In 2018, forensic anthropologist Dr. Kathy Taylor examined the unearthed remains. She estimated they belonged to a grown man with Caucasian, Hispanic or Native American ancestry — a red herring for investigators, who thought he might have had Coast Salish heritage due to the proximity of the Tulalip Reservation. The man likely stood from 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9, and he was most likely 45 to 59 years old, Dr. Taylor opined. There was no obvious evidence of homicide or a deadly accident in the bones, though the man had “well-healed rib and spinal compression fractures,” according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An article in The Daily Herald featured an attempted reconstruction of the dead man’s face based on his skull in March 2019. It brought some fresh interest in the case, but Margaret Ames — a subscriber to the Sunday newspaper — missed the article at the time.

An artist’s facial reconstruction of the man found in the Stillaguamish River on July 23, 1980, on the east edge of Silvana. (Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office)

Meanwhile, Snohomish County death investigator Jane Jorgensen mailed a section of the femur to the University of North Texas for DNA extraction, so it could be uploaded into an FBI database of felons, known as CODIS. Months later, in March 2019, the successfully extracted DNA found no matches. Over the next three years, other potential missing person cases were ruled out through DNA testing and dental records.

In 2021, the medical examiner’s office began working with Othram, Inc. to obtain another DNA profile that could be used for genetic genealogy — the same kind of DNA family research used to discover long lost relatives on Ancestry.com or GEDmatch.

In Snohomish County, the medical examiner’s office and sheriff’s office have used the same technique to crack open other high-profile cold cases, including the landmark double-homicide case of young Canadian couple Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg, which saw a breakthrough after three decades.

In the “Stilly Doe” case, the Othram lab work was funded by DNASolves.com. After several tries, Othram managed to extract enough of a DNA profile for upload to GEDmatch. It revealed the man was, in fact, Caucasian, and that fifth- to seventh-cousins had shared their DNA on the public ancestry website.

Usually, you need a second-cousin match or closer to begin building usable family trees. Oregon genealogist Deb Stone, of Kin Forensics, began the arduous task of tracking down distant relatives, with the hope of mapping out the tangled web of this man’s family, ultimately with the hope of finding his name.

In May 2022, the Othram DNA profile was uploaded to another ancestry site, FamilyTreeDNA.com. Again, matches were scarce and distant. But some were new.

Time has faded the colors from a pair of cotton pants and a dark suit jacket found on the body of Othaniel Ames, who was discovered in the Stillaguamish River in 1980 and remained unidentified for more than 40 years. His clothes are now held at the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office in Everett. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)

Stone found what appeared to be a distant match’s great-great-great-grandparents, who had descendants in Washington. Stone spoke to a relative whose uncle Othaniel went missing from Arlington in 1980 when he was 82, “which was significantly older than the unidentified person was estimated to be,” according to the medical examiner’s office.

Investigators tracked down Othaniel Ames’ granddaughter. DNA testing confirmed he was the Stilly Doe.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Matt Lacy officially identified the decedent in September.

At the press conference Thursday, surviving relatives gathered in Everett, though some shied away from the cameras. Othaniel’s last surviving child Walter died in 2008.

As for the belt buckle, marked with the letters G-R-N, it’s still unclear if that was a clue. At least to Elledge, the letters meant nothing.

“It’s probably something,” she said, “he found at a thrift store.”

Caleb Hutton: 425-339-3454; chutton@heraldnet.com. Twitter: @snocaleb.

Time has faded the colors from a pair of cotton pants and a dark suit jacket found on the body of Othaniel Ames, who was discovered in the Stillaguamish River in 1980 and remained unidentified for more than 40 years. His clothes are now held at the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office in Everett. (Andy Bronson / The Herald) A body was found on the banks of the Stillaguamish River near Arlington in 1980. It’s was cold case for four decades until the man was finally unidentified as Othaniel Ames. (Kevin Clark / The Herald) Spencer Fuentes, photographed in 2019, found a body on the banks of the Stillaguamish River in 1980 in Silvana. After four decades, the man has finally been identified as Othaniel Ames, a dairyman from the Midwest. (Kevin Clark / The Herald) Othaniel Philip Ames (Photo provided)



