Aaron Carter’s tragic ’cause of death’ aged 33 addressed by family

Aaron Carter, brother to Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter was found dead in his California home aged just 34. Found a day before a “scheduled rehab therapy session” his family are reportedly “convinced his death was unintentional”. Police received a call at around 11am on November 5, after Aaron was discovered unresponsive in his bathtub by a house sitter.

Detectives found “no information or evidence of foul play,” and in a statement to TMZ, sources have said Aaron’s family believe his death was accidental.

Claiming that the singer turned rapper “had a lot to look forward to” during the holidays and was “in a really good place” before his body was found, the family, including his on-off fiancée Melanie Martin were devastated at the news.

Quoting sources, TMZ has reported: “Family sources connected to Aaron say the singer had a lot he was looking forward to, and for the first time in a while, he and his ex, Melanie Martin, were in a really good place with their relationship.

“Family sources say if anything, Aaron couldn’t wait for the holidays, and was even planning on spending time with both Melanie and their young son, Prince.

