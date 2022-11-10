Abilene Madison’s Bryan wins Texas Tennis Coaches Association honors

Madison Middle School coach Rich Bryan has been named the Texas Tennis Coaches Association’s Middle School Coach of the Year.

“Like most coaches, that’s testimony to great players,” Bryan said. “Surround yourself with a lot of good people and good players. I have Coach (Trance) Rosenquist, Coach (Lauren) Renner and Coach (John) Kelley. We’re a team. It’s not about myself. It’s about the team-first aspect. I’ve very humbled and very excited that it brings attention to the program and not myself.

“I told the kids today that any award that comes my way is a testimony to their hard work. I’m proud of them for leading me to his accomplishment.”

Rosenquist was thrilled with Bryan winning the award.

“Rich is an outstanding coach and even better man,” Rosenquist said. “I’m not sure where our program would be without him.”

Bryan, the husband of Abilene High tennis coach Stacy Bryan, has been coaching for five years – all at Madison.

“I always joke around that I was working for free over there for 20 years,” the 54-year-old Bryan said. “Then Coach Rosenquist asked me to coach at Madison, and I said I’d never coached before. He goes, ‘I know you can do it.’ Not that I didn’t think I could, but I would have to coach against my wife and my daughter. It’s just a family affair. Tennis first in my family. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I love being around the kids. They keep me young.”

Bryan’s youngest daughter, Abby, is an eighth-grader at Craig Middle School.

“So, I have to coach against her,” Bryan said. “I have to go against my own daughter, and when Cooper plays against Abilene High, I have to coach against my wife. It’s a weird feeling.”

Weird is right. Dad must coach his players to beat her.

“I tell my kids, ‘If you’re going to beat Abby, this is how you’re going to have to beat her.’ It’s awkward.”

Madison is a feeder school for Cooper, while Craig feeds into AHS.

The Bryan’s have two other children, both daughters. Rachel played at Wylie, while McKenna, a 2020 AHS grad, played at AHS and Hardin-Simmons.

Bryan follows in the footsteps of several Abilene middle school coaches who have received the same honor. Craig’s Jimmy Scheffler won the award in 2017, a year after Mann’s Sharon Wartes won it. Madison’s David Wise won it in 2013, and Wylie Middle School coach Rose Bristow in 2007. Danny Haddox, an Abilene middle school coach, also won it in 2001.

Stacy Bryan was the Class 3A high school coach of the year at Wylie in 2000, followed by Kathryn Gilreath in 2006, (3A Wylie), Fred Scott in 2007 (5A Abilene High), Trance Rosenquist in 2013 (5A Cooper) and Mark Hathorn in 2021 (5A Wylie).