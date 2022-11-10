Categories
Abilene Madison’s Bryan wins Texas Tennis Coaches Association honors


Madison Middle School coach Rich Bryan has been named the Texas Tennis Coaches Association’s Middle School Coach of the Year.

“Like most coaches, that’s testimony to great players,” Bryan said. “Surround yourself with a lot of good people and good players. I have Coach (Trance) Rosenquist, Coach (Lauren) Renner and Coach (John) Kelley. We’re a team. It’s not about myself. It’s about the team-first aspect. I’ve very humbled and very excited that it brings attention to the program and not myself.

“I told the kids today that any award that comes my way is a testimony to their hard work. I’m proud of them for leading me to his accomplishment.”

Madison Middle School tennis coach Rich Bryan poses with his youngest daughter Abby, who is an eighth-grade tennis player at Craig Middle School, one of Madison's rivals. The elder Bryan was named the Texas Tennis Coaches Association's 2022 Middle School Coach of the Year.

Rosenquist was thrilled with Bryan winning the award.

“Rich is an outstanding coach and even better man,” Rosenquist said. “I’m not sure where our program would be without him.”

Bryan, the husband of Abilene High tennis coach Stacy Bryan, has been coaching for five years – all at Madison.

“I always joke around that I was working for free over there for 20 years,” the 54-year-old Bryan said. “Then Coach Rosenquist asked me to coach at Madison, and I said I’d never coached before. He goes, ‘I know you can do it.’ Not that I didn’t think I could, but I would have to coach against my wife and my daughter. It’s just a family affair. Tennis first in my family. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I love being around the kids. They keep me young.”



