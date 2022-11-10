Accelerating digital transformation through Cloud – ET CIO

The aftermath of the global pandemic prompted organizations to go the digital way. Companies accelerated their digital transformation agenda to keep pace with the changing consumer demands and survive in the face of the digital-first future. However, only 14% of companies’ digital transformation initiatives have seen sustained and material performance improvements. This can be attributed to substandard technology execution capabilities and outdated technology environments.

According to experts, operating in the cloud can mitigate or eliminate such tech discrepancies. A study shows that organizations that leverage cloud and automated operations are able to develop applications 42% faster and spend 41% less time fiddling with infrastructure. With a view to exploring how businesses can accelerate their digital transformation journeys through cloud, ETCIO and Google Cloud have joined forces to initiate an industry dialogue around the same via this exclusive roundtable conference.

The business case for Cloud



Tanmay Adak, AVP & Chief Informations Security Officer, Bitwise, said, “End users play a very critical role in the digitalization journey of an organization. Customer adoption and acceptance is imperative for a technology solution to be implemented at a large scale across. Therefore, conceptualizing technology products/infrastructure around consumer feedback is essential to provide end users with a personalized experience. Traditionally, this process is neither time nor cost-effective. However, with cloud coming into the play we are able to deploy solutions at a swift pace and capture user feedback at the earliest.”

Sharing an anecdote regarding cloud and its business implication for his organization, Ajay Tyagi, Deputy General Manager- IT, Relaxo Footwear Ltd, said, “Last year we implemented our e-commerce portal which unfortunately was met with a lot of customer grievances. Finally, we decided to move our portal to AWS post which our consumption has skyrocketed. Thus, the scalability and flexibility that cloud applications offer will prompt organizations from across industries to embrace cloud technology in the days to come.”

Taking the discussion further, Vikrant Saini, Head – Customer Engineering, Razorpay, opined, “Cloud offers some unparalleled and unique benefits that on-premise software fail to dispense. Restoring the system back to operational state at pace and ease in scaling up the systems to manage higher workloads are just some of the perks cloud adopters exploit.”

Kailas Bharambe, General Manager- Manufacturing & Technology, Atul Biosciences Ltd, shared, “During the pandemic, we were able to manage and access our employee database from remote locations via cloud technology. It enables businesses to stock and electronically restores huge volumes of data which facilitates historical data analysis.”

Highlighting how cloud enables businesses to stick to their core competencies, Abdul Muneem, Co-Founder, Brio Technologies, said, “We see cloud as an enabler for businesses that allows them to channelize all their resources to their primary function(s). The technology can really allow organizations to stick to their core competencies and leave the rest of the infrastructure management hassle to the cloud platform itself.”

During the roundtable, Vishesh Kalai, AVP- Infrastructure Technology, Cvent, opinioned, “The five areas where cloud really helps organizations across industries and sectors are- agility, reducing operational cost, faster prototyping of deployable solutions, better automation possibilities, and infrastructure modernization.”

Friction-free cloud adoption: Tackling the pain points early on



How can organizations pivot to outcome realization with a proper cloud-first framework? Prasanna Bhaskaran, Cloud Architect, Google Cloud, replied, “Familiarizing people with the larger vision on account of which the organization is undergoing cloud transformation enables people to relate and be a part of the journey. Thus, linking the technology and process together, and getting people trained based on that is how organizations can make their cloud transformation journey more smooth and friction-free.”

Operating in the cloud can address many tech discrepancies that organizations face while leveraging on-premise ERP software. However, exploiting cloud services requires a full-fledged rebuilding of processes, tools, and experiences that is accessible from anywhere. Companies that reap the benefits of cloud platforms treat their adoption as a holistic business-technology transformation.