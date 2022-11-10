AFL 2022: Brendan Fevola opens up about his Call of Duty addiction

Footy player-turned-radio host Brendan Fevola was confronted about his video game addiction live on air on Thursday.

The father of four, 41, was told by his Fox FM co-host Fifi Box he had spent more than 115 days playing the first-person shooter Call of Duty in the last 12 months.

After monitoring his PlayStation activity, Fifi revealed he’d played for 2,772 hours – or an average of seven hours and 36 minutes per day – since November 2021.

‘In days, that is 115 days of sitting at your desk playing COD. That’s 3.78 months. That’s a third of the year you’ve sat playing COD,’ she explained.

Brendan, who is an official ambassador for Call of Duty, replied: ‘Is this an intervention or a celebration?’

He then defended himself by saying playing video games ‘is just like people watching TV, it’s the same thing’.

His other co-host Nick Cody then pointed out that Brendan also watches television in addition to playing games.

Brendan’s partner Alex later texted into the show to say: ‘That is so gross… literally every minute you have you’re on that game.

‘Also, add to those stats 5,000 bottles of wine.’

His problem appears to have worsened in the last 18 months.

In April 2021, Brendan was presented with ‘very worrying statistics’ that showed he’d spent 557 hours playing the war game between October 2020 and April 2021.

‘Can I put this in perspective because a lot of your life is going to COD at the moment, a lot of valuable time,’ Fifi said at the time.

‘You’re dedicating a lot of your life – and this isn’t a dress rehearsal, you get one shot at life and you’re spending a lot of it playing a video game.

‘Point one percent of games you win, so 0.1 per cent of all that time and energy you’re actually doing something good. Some life choices you might want to reflect on.’

Brendan got hooked on the game after watching his brother play it.

‘Early days, I didn’t know what I was doing. I was running around getting shot and had no idea what was going on,’ he previously said.

Brendan, who played 204 games for the Carlton Blues and Brisbane Lions before retiring in 2010, has a history of addiction. (He is pictured with Alex in November 2007)

Brendan, who played 204 games for the Carlton Blues and Brisbane Lions before retiring in 2010, has a history of addiction.

He infamously sold his Coleman Medal to feed his out-of-control gambling habit.

His problem put a strain on his relationship with Alex, but he is now in a better place after being ‘saved’ by ex-Brisbane Lions coach Michael Voss.