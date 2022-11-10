Ageing guru, 47, swears by ‘fountain of youth’ product





Michelle Silva looks incredible for 47. She explained how she has been using a product for the past 20 years and loves it so much she calls it her “fountain of youth”.

The former model uses her TikTok account @therealmichellesilva, where she has 54,000 followers, to discuss her tips and tricks for how to look younger. She recommends products and lifestyle habits to contribute to beautiful skin. Lately, Michelle discussed a product she calls the “gold standard” and credits for her amazing complexion. It is a product used by experts, proven to boost anti-ageing efforts. She explained recently: “Out of all the billions of dollars and tech advances in skincare, nothing on the market is more effective in anti-ageing or preserving your skin than retinol “You can ask any skincare professional. Retinol remains the gold standard in anti-ageing. It’s been the anti-ageing ingredient that I’ve relied on to boost my collagen production. READ MORE: ‘Amazing’ 60-year-old mum shares ‘glowy’ skincare routine to ‘soften and tighten’ skin

“It has been my fountain of youth. After 20 years of consistent usage, I can see the true benefits.” Michelle advised: “Get your hands on the exact concentration you need.” So what exactly is this ingredient and how does it work? What is retinol? Retinol is a product made from vitamin A and it is used, mainly, for making skin look youthful and glowing. It works by neutralising free radicals. Free radicals damage your skin, and getting rid of them helps to boost elastin and collagen. These plump up the skin and make the skin look smoother. DON’T MISS

Retinol reduces: Lines

Wrinkles

Large pores

Uneven skin

Sunspots However, there can be some side effects of use, including redness, itching and peeling. If the products you are using irritate your skin, try using them less often. If they still cause side effects, speak to a dermatologist. Best retinol products The best product for you may differ depending on your skin and whether you have used retinol before. However, Expert Reviews has suggested the below products for different needs. Best for first-time users: Skinceuticals Retinol 0.3% Best on a budget: The Ordinary 0.2% Retinol in Squalane Best on the high street option: No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Night Complex

This is not the first product Michelle has recommended. She also swears by an anti-ageing serum she “will not live without”. Michelle swears by the C E Ferulic Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum for Visible Signs of Ageing. She said: “There are so many effective anti-ageing creams, but I have to say one of my all-time favourite products that I have been using religiously for over a decade is the Skinceuticals CE Ferulic. I will not live without this product!” The product “helps prevent free radical damage and improves the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and loss of firmness”, makers claim.

