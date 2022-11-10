Alachua County Pets: Georgia, Rusty, Tofu, and Miso

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) – Everyone is concerned about the storm and these adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County are looking for someone to hunker down with.

First is the sweetest girl who is sure to make you laugh, Georgia. This pup is a bit of an attention hog and would love to be your walking buddy.

Next is a dog who is a bit shy, Rusty. He is looking for a new adventure and wants a best pal to go with him.

There is also the very social, Tofu. This high energy kitty loves to play with toys, but at the end of the day, just wants a cuddle.

Lastly is the very calm and gentle, Miso. Miso while calm can be a little silly and a great addition to your family.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, the shelter has you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and any existing pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

The shelter asks that anyone interested in these or other adoptable pets to schedule a visit at the email ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.