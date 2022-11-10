Alba Baptista relationship status: Who is the Warrior Nun star dating?

After a super long wait, Warrior Nun season 2 is finally streaming on Netflix. As expected, it’s what everyone’s watching and chatting about. Some people are even wondering about the leading actress’s (Alba Baptista) relationship status. Is she dating anyone? Find out below!

Warrior Nun is a fantasy series created by Simon Barry, and it’s based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. The first season premiered in July 2020 and received mostly positive reviews. A month after the first season was released, Netflix gave the green light for an additional season consisting of eight episodes instead of 10.

This season follows Ava (Alba Baptista) and the Warrior Sisters of the OCS as they try to find a way to stop Adriel from attempting to grow his following and turning it into the dominant religion on the planet. If you haven’t already started watching the second season, you need to do so soon. It’s really entertaining and action-packed!

Below, we shared Alba Baptista’s current relationship status.

Who is Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista dating?

Sorry, fellas. It looks like Alba is off the market, and you won’t believe who she’s rumored to be in a relationship with. According to People, Alba is dating Chris Evans. Yes, we’re talking about THE Chris Evans. He’s a talented actor best known for his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

People spoke with a source close to Evans and/or Baptista to get intel on their relationship status. The source states that the two actors have been dating for over a year and are serious. The source also says, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.” However, it’s important to mention that neither Baptista nor Evans have come out and announced that they’re dating.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in January 2022, but fans have speculated that something romantic started between them in 2020. As reported by Just Jared, fans of the Marvel star noticed that Evans started following Alba on Instagram in the fall of 2020. However, Alba didn’t follow him back until June 2021.

Many fans believe that Alba and Chris met when they were both filming projects in Europe in 2021. Alba was filming Warrior Nun season 2, and Chris was filming The Gray Man. Some people even believe that some photos and videos on Alba and Chris’s social media accounts give proof that they were physically together at times. Still, there’s no confirmation that the two actors are dating, even though there’s evidence pointing to them being in a relationship. Honestly, they probably want to keep their relationship private, and that’s definitely understandable.

You can catch Alba Baptista as Ava Silva in Warrior Nun season 2, streaming now only on Netflix.