Albanian migrant numbers expected to rise





An increase in the number of Albanian migrants crossing the English Channel is expected after people smugglers posted about “100,000 percent secure” boats in good weather. The advert was posted on TikTok on Tuesday evening offering safe journeys as a return to calmer seas is expected after a week of storms and rains prevented most crossings.

One of the adverts with a background picture of Albanians in small boats in the Channel said the trip would be easy. They said: “Journey to England on a boat. “Start of the journey from Calais. Arrival Dover. “Super secure. Secure 100,000 percent.

“Start of the journey 11th of this month.” Ministers are increasingly concerned that as many as 10,000 migrants could reach Britain by the end of the year. This is partly because November has become the most popular month as migrant agricultural workers move north to the French beaches after the autumn harvest. There are fears that any increase will put pressure on asylum processing centre at Manston in Kent. READ MORE: Sunak admits ‘regret’ at hiring Williamson as he fights to get a grip

Albanians have comprised 12,000 of the 40,000 migrants who have reached the UK in small boats so far this year. On Wednesday, it was announced by the Home Office that 22 Albanians had been removed directly from Manston to their home country. Ministers have also been scrambling to find suitable accommodation for the migrants often in hotels. Six local authorities have launched legal action in attempt to prevent ministers using hotels in their locality North Northamptonshire Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Ipswich Borough Council, Stoke City Council, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, and Fenland District Council.

