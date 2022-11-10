Aldi slashes £50 off popular home furniture in Specialbuys sale

Aldi shoppers praise its furniture for its expensive look and affordable price point. Now, the retailers has launched even more discounts to its Specialbuys so hurry to shop now.

Aldi’s known for its extensive Specialbuys and while the retailer won’t be participating in Black Friday, it has a big sale on that shoppers can score huge discounts on.

Available now, shoppers can save on its top selling items including chairs, desks, mirrors, bedding and more.

With discounts up to £50 off, it’s the perfect time to revamp and insulate the home for winter.

Highlights from the sale include the Navy Wing Back Nursing Armchair which has been dropped to £99.99 from £149.99.