An author traces the movements, emotions of a lost hiker

If you have done much hiking, fishing, hunting or other recreating in the outdoors, chances are good that you’ve gotten lost at one time or another. What you decided to do immediately after getting lost determined if you were able to find your way out or were able to be rescued by others.
Some people who are lost react with panic, according to author D. Dauphinee, in his 2019 book “When you find my body: the disappearance of Geraldine Largay on the Appalachian Trail.”
“Most experience a sense of urgency and hurry — hurry to find their way out, to find a high spot … Whatever their plan of action is, they often move too fast,” wrote Dauphinee.
Quoting Dr. Ken Hill, professor of psychology at Saint Mary’s University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, and an expert on lost-person behavior, Dauphinee explained that fear is a powerful emotion and readies the body for flight through the secretion of adrenaline and increased blood supply to the legs. Fear can also interfere with higher mental functioning, such as concentration and problem-solving.
Perhaps it was fear that interfered with good-decision making by 66-year-old Geraldine Largay in July 2013, when she stepped off the 2,200-mile-long Appalachian Trail (AT) in Maine to go to the bathroom.
Disoriented by the dense woods adjacent to the trail, Largay began to walk away from the trail farther into the woods. Trying to find a high point to get out a text to her husband who was due to meet her at a road crossing to the trail, Largay climbed up a steep hill through downed trees and bramble. When she couldn’t get cell service, she climbed an even higher hill.
“What she didn’t know was that there was no cell service for miles,” said Dauphinee in an interview with the Taos News.
Dauphinee explained that when Largay was two days late to meet her husband George at their pre-arranged time and place, George notified the state police and the Maine Warden Service was contacted. An investigation began and, by the next night, the game wardens had already logged more than 111 person-hours investigating and searching. They spent more than five hours flying over the area closest to her last known destination, which was located by looking at phone records that showed a call that had been placed to her cell phone the afternoon of her disappearance. While the call hadn’t gone through, it created a “ping” that showed where she was that afternoon.
The investigation team reached out to hikers who might have seen Largay at her last overnight stop — the Poplar Ridge Lean-to, an overnight shelter on the trail. Soon, tips and clues started pouring in, along with additional professional and volunteer rescuers.
From a journal Largay kept, it is known that she tried to signal rescuers in the air through tying a mylar blanket to the trees, waving a red fleece sweater and starting a fire, but the woods were too dense for searchers to see her signals. Although an intensive search went on for more than two weeks, a Herculean effort involving more than 100 people which was the largest effort in Maine’s history, Largay was never again seen alive.
Two years later, a two-person team surveying terrain on the eastern slope of the 4,000-foot Reddington range, just north of the AT on land used by the U.S. Navy for its Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training school found her body accidentally.
Heartbreakingly, Largay’s final camping site was less than 800 yards from the trail.
Saving lives through storytelling
Dauphinee didn’t initially want to write the book, as he was already working on another book project. He explained that many people familiar with his four other books on the outdoors contacted him. It was finally his agent who convinced him that by telling the story of Largay’s disappearance, he might prevent others from making the same mistakes that she did.
Dauphinee said that when he had heard about Largay’s disappearance, he joined the search effort in his home state of Maine. Using maps of the area and knowledge of the last place she had been seen, he went searching for her.
From his experience in the 1980s with search and rescue in Wyoming, he knew to check with the game wardens to make sure that the K-9 teams had already searched the area, so he didn’t introduce false positive scents. When Dauphinee heard about where Largay’s remains had been found, he realized he was within about 4,000 feet of her final campsite in his search.
Since Largay’s campsite was found, Dauphinee has traveled to the site several times. He says that some of the terrain is so rough that it required hand-over-hand climbing to make it up a hill. Largay’s route likely took her across several stream crossings and through dense underbrush.
“She was wearing shorts,” said Dauphinee. “When I made the trek to her campsite, I wore shorts, too, on purpose, to understand her experience. It was tough going and my arms and legs were scratched up. I believe that is what happened to Gerry — she spent a lot of her strength and energy getting to the campsite.”
Largay’s journal was found when her body was discovered. There was a note attached to the journal that read: “When you find my body, please call my husband George and my daughter, Kerry. It will be the greatest kindness for them to know that I am dead and where you find me — no matter how many years from now.”
Dauphinee estimated that Largay may have been alive for three to four weeks after becoming lost. The final cause of her death was determined to be starvation.
When asked what Largay could’ve done differently, Dauphinee said, “She could have stayed in place when she first realized she was lost. I think she relied too much on technology, hoping her cell phone would work. Since she didn’t stay in place, the next best thing to do would’ve been to follow a small brook downstream, looking for where it joins a larger stream.”
In one of his hikes out of Largay’s campsite, Dauphinee did just that. Even after trying to slow down to emulate an older, tired woman, scratched from rough terrain, who hasn’t eaten anything in a week, he was able to follow a stream downhill until he reached an old railroad bed where the wardens had set up the search basecamp. The spot was close to the AT. It took him less than 45 minutes.
Dauphinee spent 10 months researching the book and another five months writing it — working seven days a week. He read the game wardens’ 1,500-page report of the rescue effort and traveled to New York, Harper’s Ferry in West Virginia where Largay began her hike, Washington, D.C. and New England, tracking down people she met.
In reaching out to Largay’s family and friends and those she met on the trail, he learned that Largay was an inspiration to many for her positive outlook on life. In the book, he says “Geraldine Largay was an extremely likable woman. She seldom complained. Well into her sixties, when some people settle into complacency as they approach seventy, she possessed an insatiable desire for learning.”
Since publishing the book in 2019, he has received more than 1,000 emails from people telling him how the book changed their lives, including stories of how people have become more cautious hiking and those who have realized how precarious and precious life can be.
When seeking solitude in nature, Dauphinee suggested that we not rely too much on technology like cell phones and GPS as they can fail. He recommended all hikers, even those hiking well-marked trails like the AT learn to use a compass and a map and always be aware of their location, especially if they leave the trail.
“When people get lost, 90 percent of them figure out how to get out of the situation themselves,” explained Dauphinee. “But it’s important to remember the basics, like how to use a compass and read a map and having some skills in self-rescue.”
He said that Largay was a prepared and experience hiker and had already logged 900 miles on the AT. She knew to stay put if lost, which she did — but she didn’t stay where she was first lost.
Instead, she walked far away from her original spot of departure from the trail. Largay had attended a course on how to hike the trail, but it didn’t include any basic survival skills or what to do when lost.
Dauphinee explained that there is a myth among AT trail hikers that maps, compasses and locator beacons are not needed because the trail is so well-marked. The experience of Largay and the others that perish each year on the trail show that the myth is false. Largay had a locator beacon but chose not to carry it to avoid the extra ounces of weight in her pack.
