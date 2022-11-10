Andrew Tate breaks silence on Jake Paul negotiations

Andrew Tate has confirmed that negotiations are underway to stage the influencer super fight between him and Jake Paul. The Problem Child recently released a video of the pair squaring off with the caption “negotiations” and now Tate has doubled down on those claims.

In a short statement, released by his representative, Tate promised an event that ‘the world will remember’: Negotiations have begun between the two parties, it’s a fight the fans have been asking for and it’s an event the world will remember.”

A fight between Tate and Paul has been teased ever since The Cobra rose to internet superstardom. For a while, it seemed as though it would be his brother Logan that would be facing off against Tate after the pair traded verbal jabs online. Logan recently called Tate out to an MMA fight, enraging the controversial entrepreneur.

“Nothing is more important to Logan Paul than being liked and being talked about. He fears and walks away from any real challenge and continues to play fight in the WWE,” said Tate in a statement sent out by his publicist.