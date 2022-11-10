Annette Bening stars in ‘Being Julia’ for Monday Movies on Main

Nov. 14 is the Cottonwood premiere of “Being Julia” at 7 p.m.

“Being Julia” features an award-winning all-star cast, including Annette Bening, Jeremy Irons, Michael Gambon and Shaun Evans.

Annette Bening was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress and won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in “Being Julia”.

In London in 1938, Julia Lambert is at her peak, physically and professionally, but her successful theatrical career and her marriage to handsome impresario Michael Gosselyn (Jeremy Irons) have become stale and unfulfilling. She longs for novelty, excitement, sparks.

“Being Julia” will show at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (just off Main) in Cottonwood.