Ant and Dec admit true feelings on Matt Hancock’s I’m A Celeb debut

The celebrities’ reactions seemed to mimic the public’s, as some, like Boy George, held personal grudges against the former health secretary.

Others, like Seann, were simply bowled over and speechless at the sight of Matt in the jungle.

Regardless of their personal ties, emotions were kept in control for the most part and the campmates are all being civil towards each other, but the hosts don’t believe it will last long.

Dec revealed: “It’s interesting to see because they’re all being very nice and polite so far.