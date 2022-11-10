Ant and Dec say celebs have ‘every right’ to grill Matt Hancock

Tonight, Matt Hancock was confronted about his behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic by his fellow I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants Babatunde Aleshe and Scarlette Douglas. While he was doing a Bushtucker Trial, Sue Cleaver also expressed her views and said him being in camp “didn’t sit well” with her.
While social distancing measures were in place last year, the 44-year-old was filmed kissing his married aide Coladangelo.
His actions prompted many to slam the MP for hypocrisy after lecturing the public to stay apart in a bid to tackle the disease.
Taking to their Instagram Stories after the show, Ant and Dec said the celebrities were right to ask Matt questions.
Ant said: They have every right to ask about it and talk about it because we all lived through it.
READ MORE: Michael Douglas looks frail as he continues to show off new red hair
Seemingly understanding her words, the MP replied: “That’s very good of you to say that.”
He later told Scarlette he understood why people were mad at him and that’s why he resigned.
Speaking in the Bush Telegraph after their chat, he said: “Scarlette was very open and also very thoughtful and that’s really what it’s all about.
“Being able to talk about things, whether they’re things you’re proud of, or things you’re not proud of.”
Babatunde couldn’t resist poking fun at Matt’s behaviour this evening.
As the pair sat around the fire, he joked that he did more than “fall in love” with his aide.
He went on to say he wouldn’t judge Matt, but would “take the p**s” out of him.
Tonight, he faced his first Bushtucker Trial voted by the public, in which he won all 11 stars.
He and Boy George have also been voted for the next challenge tomorrow night.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV at 9pm.
Source link