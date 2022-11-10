Ant and Dec say celebs have ‘every right’ to grill Matt Hancock

Tonight, Matt Hancock was confronted about his behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic by his fellow I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants Babatunde Aleshe and Scarlette Douglas. While he was doing a Bushtucker Trial, Sue Cleaver also expressed her views and said him being in camp “didn’t sit well” with her.

While social distancing measures were in place last year, the 44-year-old was filmed kissing his married aide Coladangelo.

His actions prompted many to slam the MP for hypocrisy after lecturing the public to stay apart in a bid to tackle the disease.

Taking to their Instagram Stories after the show, Ant and Dec said the celebrities were right to ask Matt questions.

Ant said: They have every right to ask about it and talk about it because we all lived through it.

