Arlington Pet of the Week: Oliver | ARLnow.com

Say hello to the newest Arlington Pet of the Week, Oliver! This 6-year-old is a gentleman cat won’t say no to a meal or snack.

Here’s what his owner had to say about Oliver:

Meet Oliver! Oliver is a six-year-old domestic shorthair cat and a connoisseur of the finer things in life. He soaks up the day napping in a sunbeam or in one of his favorite spots in the Madison Manor neighborhood of Arlington. He also enjoys taunting his two brother dogs, Sparky the Schnoodle and Napoleon the Chihuahua. One of his favorite activities is eating, and he frequently checks his food bowl for snacks. Adopted from the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation, Oliver is a cancer survivor who had one front leg amputated in June. Despite these changes, Oliver is still able to accomplish many of his hobbies with sass to spare. Although he was a mischievous kitten who earned the nickname Ruckus for his destructive tendencies, he has grown into a true Gentleman Cat who enjoys having his white belly scratched and patted on the daily.

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with a 2-3 paragraph bio and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos of your pet. Please don’t send vertical photos — they don’t fit in our photo gallery!