AT THE LIBRARY: Thanksgiving craft, scavenger hunt, more set

Local libraries are offering events and programs for all ages. Here’s a look at what’s planned.

MACOMB COUNTY

Armada Free Public Library

• A card marking program is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10.

• A story time designed for young readers takes place at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10 and 17.

• The Tuesday Afternoon Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 15.

• The Armada Genealogy Society is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 16. The meeting is open to anyone interested in researching their family genealogy or helping to collect and preserve genealogical and historical data for the Armada area.

• Storytime for pre-K readers takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursdays.

• The Gaming Club for teens in grades six to 12 meets from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

• A Thanksgiving Craft & Scavenger Hunt is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to stop in and make a Thanksgiving Day craft. Complete the scavenger hunt and win a prize.

• The library board is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Nov. 17.

Library hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Armada Free Public Library is located at 73930 Church St. in Armada. For more information, call the library at 586-784-5921 or visit armadalib.org.

Chesterfield Township Library

The library will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

• Game Night for Adults will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Nov. 10. The library will provide board games, but participants are welcome to bring their own.

• Lego Robotics Series will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Dec. 14. FIRST LEGO League introduces science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, to children in grades four to eight through hands-on learning. Participants gain real-world problem solving experience through a guided, global robotics program.

• The LEGO® Builders Club, for grades K-5, will meet Nov. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The activity will include building challenges, without coding robotics.

• The Yarn Tales Knitting and Crochet Group will meet Nov. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Come and meet new people and work on projects. Participants are asked to bring their own yarn and hook or needles.

• Preschoolers and toddlers, along with their caregivers, are invited to a Family Dance Party with Beverly the Music Lady on Nov. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Beverly and her guitar bring familiar tunes and some improvised music on the spot.

• The library board of trustees will meet Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

• The Nonfiction Book Discussion Group will meet Nov. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Join the discussion and share observations, praise and criticism of biographies and books on culture, current events, politics and history. The group always welcomes new members to join the discussion. The book selection for November is “Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II” by Mari Eder.

• A Used Book Sale hosted by the Friends of the Library will take place Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Friends, organized in 2001, is an independent 501c3 nonprofit organization, a volunteer group dedicated to strengthening and improving library services for the community.

• Preschool/Kindergarten Drawing Class will be offered Nov. 19 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Children must have experience coloring. Minimum age is 3 1/2 years old. Space is limited.

• Elementary Drawing Class will take place Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to noon. The program is for children in grades one to five. Space is limited.

• Teen Art Club will meet Nov. 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Hang out with fellow artists to share ideas while practicing figure drawing, storytelling and advanced techniques.

• Teen Advisory Board will meet Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. TAB is a group of teens in grades six to 12 who live or go to school in Chesterfield Township, who participate in and influence the functioning of the library, especially for teen programming and library materials. TAB is a forum to have opinions and suggestions heard. TAB is also an opportunity to complete additional volunteer and community service hours.

Library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Chesterfield Township Library is located at 50560 Patricia Ave. For more information, call the library at 586-598-4900 or visit chelibrary.org.

Jean Waterloo Lenox Township Library

• Adult Craft – DIY Sharpie Mug takes place at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The program is designated for individuals who are older than the age of 21. Spaces are limited, and registration is required.

• The Jean Waterloo Lenox Township Library Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the library. The board welcomes members of the public to attend and invites public comments.

The library will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

Library hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Jean Waterloo Lenox Township Library is located at 58976 Main St. in New Haven. For more information, call the library at 586-749-3430 or visit lenoxlibrary.org.

Lois Wagner Memorial Library

• Senior Exercise takes place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesdays.

• Lapsit Plus for children ages 16 months to 36 months takes place at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.

• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3 to 5 takes place at 10 a.m. Thursdays.

• The library board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

• The Friends of the Lois Wagner Memorial Library is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Lois Wagner Memorial Library is located at 35200 Division Road in Richmond. For more information, call the library at 586-727-2665 or visit cityofrichmond.net.

MacDonald Public Library

• Toddler and Preschool Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 and 15. Join Ms. Kelly at the library for stories, songs and fun. Registration is requested. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows.

• Baby and Me Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Nov. 11. Visit the library for a book, songs and fun. Registration is required, but walk-ins will be accommodated where space allows.

• To help start a seed library, come to the library on Nov. 12 to drop off seeds for plants including flowers, herbs, fruits and vegetables.

• Puzzle Day runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12. The library will have puzzles set up in the Community Room to work on.

• The I’m Possible Club meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 14. From setting goals to getting support while working toward those same goals, the I’m Possible Club is there. Registration is required.

• Join the Teen Advisory Council at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15 to shape the library’s teen programs, assist in preparing for library events and make new friends. Free pizza is provided.

• The Cozy Mystery Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

• The library board is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

Library hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays. MacDonald Public Library is located at 36480 Main St. in New Baltimore. For more information, call the library at 586-725-0273 or visit macdonaldlibrary.org.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Algonac-Clay

• Chair dancing, which involves aerobic exercise performed to upbeat music while in the comfort of a chair, takes place at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 and 17 at the Algonac-Clay branch.

• Cancer Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Come share your experiences with other cancer patients to help reduce stress and anxiety.

• Grief Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. The group is for any adults who are struggling with grief and mourning a loss.

• Super Saturday will feature songs, stories and crafts at 11 a.m. Nov. 19.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the library at 810-794-4471 or visit stclaircountylibrary.org.

Ira Township Library

• A storytime session featuring a blend of stories, rhymes and songs takes place at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 and 17, and Dec. 1.

• The library’s fall craft series continues with salt painting at 11 a.m. Nov. 19.

• The Ira Crafting Circle meets at 2 p.m. Nov. 22. Bring a work in progress.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Ira Township Library is located at 7013 Meldrum Road in Ira Township. For more information, call the library at 586-725-9081 or visit stclaircountylibrary.org.

Marine City

• Lego in the Library is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Marine City branch.

• A Lakeshore Legal Aid presentation is set for 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Marine City branch. The presentation will cover the many services that Lakeshore Legal Aid can help with.

• Ages 5 to 12 can learn about the principles of magnetism and the particulars of magnets, then use these concepts to create a work of art, at 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Marine City branch.

• A naloxone presentation by the St. Clair County Health Department is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Marine City branch. Learn more about naloxone, how to use it in case of an emergency and more about the current opioid problems facing the county. Naloxone kits will be distributed to interested parties at the end of the presentation.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the library at 810-765-5233 or visit stclaircountylibrary.org.

Marysville

• Newfoundland of the Shipping News Pt. 2 takes place at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Marysville branch. Travelogue presenter Michael Artman will highlight the picturesque Canadian island of Newfoundland, which was the site of the book and movie “The Shipping News,” with a particular focus on the town of Gander, where more than 30 planes carrying some 7,000 people were diverted during 9/11, inspiring the Broadway award-winning musical “Come From Away.”

• The Friends of the Marysville Library will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 22.

• Preschoolers and their caregivers can visit the Marysville branch at 10 a.m. Nov. 15, 22 and 29 for a family storytime featuring a blend of stories, rhymes, and songs.

• Overeaters Anonymous meets at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15, 22 and 29 at the Marysville branch.

• Play mahjong at the Marysville branch at 1 p.m. Nov. 15, 22 and 29. Beginners to advanced players are welcome.

• Ages 5 to 12 can learn about the principles of magnetism and the particulars of magnets, then use these concepts to create a work of art, at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Marysville branch.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the library at 810-364-9493 or visit stclaircountylibrary.org.

Memphis

• Mahjong will be played at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 and 30 at the Memphis branch. Beginners to advanced players are welcome.

• The Third Thursday Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17.

• Canasta will be played at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at the Memphis branch. Canasta, a card game resembling Rummy, is usually played by two pairs of partners. The goal is to collect sets, or melds, of cards. Beginners are welcome.

• Christmas White Elephant Bingo is set to run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Memphis branch. Every bingo wins a white elephant prize.

• Children and their caregivers are invited to visit the Memphis branch at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 for a family storytime featuring stories, songs, and crafts with a mix of finger plays and movement activities that promote literacy.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the library at 810-392-2980 or visit stclaircountylibrary.org.

Port Huron/Main Library

• Genealogy Circle meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Main Library.

• Gentle Yoga takes place at 6 p.m. Nov. 14, 21 and 28 at the Main Library. The class incorporates simple flowing sequences to warm up the body, as well as slower-paced movements focusing on alignment, strength, balance and flexibility. Each class will end with an extended period of relaxation. The class is appropriate for any adult of any age, shape or size. Participants are asked to bring their own mat.

• Learn how to transform a book into a piece of art during Book Folding 101, set for 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Main Library.

• Those who want to become a writer but aren’t sure of how to begin can join local author Tammy Jae Swafford at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Main Library.

• Ages 5 to 12 can learn about the principles of magnetism and the particulars of magnets, then use these concepts to create a work of art, at 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Main Library.

• A storytime session featuring a blend of stories, rhymes and songs, followed by activity time with structured play to hone both fine and gross motor skills essential for learning, is set for 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays at the Main Library.

• The Main Library will host a Rhythm & Rhyme session that introduces children to the sounds and rhythms of language through short poems, stories and music at 10 a.m. Mondays.

• The Main Library will host a nutrition and physical activity program for adults at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14, 21 and 28. The program promotes living healthy to reduce the risk of obesity and chronic disease. Participants learn the skills needed to make healthy eating and regular physical activity a part of their lifestyle.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the library at 810-987-7323 or visit stclaircountylibrary.org.

St. Clair

• A cross-stitch workshop featuring a dragon bookmark will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at the St. Clair branch. New and experienced cross-stitchers are welcome.

• Cookbook Club meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the St. Clair branch.

• Ages 5 to 12 can learn about the principles of magnetism and the particulars of magnets, then use these concepts to create a work of art, at 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the St. Clair branch.

• Cribbage will be played at 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the St. Clair branch. Beginners are welcome.

• Euchre is played at the St. Clair branch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Beginners are welcome.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the library at 810-329-3951 or visit stclaircountylibrary.org.