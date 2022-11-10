Autumn Internationals: Louis Rees-Zammit to make first international start for Wales at full-back







Louis Rees-Zammit will play at full-back for Wales for the first time

Louis Rees-Zammit will start for Wales at full-back for the first time as Wayne Pivac names his side to face Argentina on Saturday.

Wales XV: 15. Louis Rees-Zammit, 14. Alex Cuthbert, 13. George North, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Rio Dyer, 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Tomos Williams, 1. Gareth Thomas, 2. Ken Owens, 3. Dillon Lewis, 4. Will Rowlands, 5. Adam Beard, 6. Dan Lydiate, 7. Justin Tipuric, 8. Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16. Ryan Elias, 17. Rhodri Jones, 18. Sam Wainwright, 19. Ben Carter, 20. Jac Morgan, 21. Kieran Hardy, 22. Rhys Priestland, 23. Owen Watkin.

