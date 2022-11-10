Bank offers ‘competitive’ rate for ‘short-term’ savers

Savers can benefit from this “excellent” interest rate on savings up to one million pounds. However, they will need to have £5,000 to open the account and they won’t be able to access their savings for 15 months.

Challenger banks are giving high street banks a run for their money by offering competitive interest rates on savings.

United Trust Bank offers 4.60 percent interest if people can afford to lock their savings away for over a year.

This savings account was rated as a top pick by Moneyfacts experts who say it is an “excellent” choice.

Commenting on the deal, Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said:“This week United Trust Bank has reviewed selected rates on its UTB bonds, including its 15-month option.

