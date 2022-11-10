Barclays issues warning as online shopping scam could lose you £1,072

With scammers on the prowl looking for their next victim, it is important to remain alert to avoid being targeted. At no time is this perhaps more true than during festive sales, where millions of Britons each year look for the best deals on a wide range of products.

However, data from Barclays has shown many are falling victim to scams at this time, which could have devastating consequences.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are seen as an ideal hunting ground for con-artists, and the number of reported purchase scams after these events rose by 34 percent last year.

On average, Britons lost £1,072 to scammers, which could create a real problem ahead of the festive season.

Barclays has shared its top tips to help Britons avoid being targeted by scams this Black Friday.

