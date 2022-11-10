Belarus on brink as Ukraine volunteer fighters pose ‘biggest threat’





Belarusian opposition fighters have been actively supporting the Ukrainian military and gaining valuable combat experience which could later be turned on Belarus’ dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko. Dr Jacek Raubo a leading Polish defence and security expert has suggested that Belarusian volunteers in Ukraine could begin using the unconventional tactics currently being used against Russian forces to wage a guerilla campaign against the Belarusian regime.

Dr Raubo told Express.co.uk: “There are a lot of volunteers inside Ukrainian forces serving not only for Ukraine but also for an independent Belarus. “After the conflict, we will have a number of people with military backgrounds with a highly-skilled, professional approach and special forces experience. “Because from the first day of the war, [Ukrainian soldiers] are not only using the conventional approach to defending against Russian forces, but also non-conventional warfare. “Suddenly, [Belarusian volunteers] will have some tasks inside their own territory, and I think this is the biggest threat for Lukashenko.” READ MORE: Russia pundit demands ‘children’ sent to front to avoid having to pay pensions to widows

Hundreds of Belarusian are reported to have joined the Armed forces in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Belarusian volunteers later forming their own separate battalion which saw action in defence of Kyiv. Meanwhile, Belarusian dissidents continue threatening Lukashenko’s regime with anti-war feelings reportedly strong despite Minks’s support for Putin. Dr Raubo believes that Lukashenko wants to save as many troops as possible for internal security. He told Express.co.uk: The problem is that Lukashenko’s army is based on recruits coming from society.

“Inside [Belarusian] society, we see a large pro-democracy trend with people supporting a change of power in Belarus. “So [Lukashenko] cannot trust how Belarusian units will be on the battlefield and how they will act.”

“The day after Lukashenko would have lost some of the capabilities to stop any internal struggles because there will be no effective troops and no effective supplementary military forces,” Dr Raubo told Express.co.uk “We know that they will lose a lot of troops because Ukrainians know about the possibility of invasion from the Belarusian side,” he told Express.co.uk “They are preparing their own border, they are putting in minefields, they are making some fortification and mostly they are right now providing some troops to support this part of the border with Belarus.” “So I think these casualties and even using some part of his security forces or military forces will be the last wish of Lukashenko,” continued Dr Raubo.

Like Loading...