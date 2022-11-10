Best Amazon Black Friday Early Deals: Games, Laptops, TVs, And More

Video games are always a hot Black Friday item–and with big names like Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on sale, that trend will likely continue this year. You can also snag some older titles like Demon’s Souls and Death Stranding at great low prices if you’re still trying to clear them from your backlog.

Platforming fans, in particular, should check out Crash Bandicoot 4, which is down to just $24. The game features the same challenging gameplay that made the series popular in the first place, although enhanced graphics and a few quality-of-life updates make this a wonderful trip down memory lane.

Below you’ll find the best video game deals at Amazon.