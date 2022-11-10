Best Xbox Black Friday Deals – Early Deals Available Now

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

A bunch of Xbox games and accessories are on sale leading up to Black Friday 2022, including blockbuster exclusives and first-party controllers. Deals ahead of the big shopping holiday tend to be fleeting, with prices fluctuating from now until the week of Thanksgiving. So, if something catches your eye, it might be worth taking a closer look.

Whether you’re shopping for a action-RPG or a fast-paced sports game, a little bit of everything is on sale. This includes Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for $20 and Madden NFL 23for $50. As for accessories, you’ll find a handful of popular headsets on sale, along with some unique gadgets to upgrade your game room or make it easier to bring your console with you on the road.

Though there aren’t any Xbox Series X|S console deals on this list yet, we expect multiple deals on the Xbox Series S during Black Friday. It remains to be seen if the Xbox Series X will be on sale, though.

Here's a closer look at all the best Xbox Black Friday deals.