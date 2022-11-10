Biden expected to bring up Chinese economic practices, Taiwan and Russia’s war in Ukraine in first meeting with Xi as president

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will discuss a range of geopolitical challenges next week in his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since he ascended to the White House two years ago.

“We expect this meeting to be an in-depth and substantive conversation between the leaders aimed at better understanding one another’s priorities and intentions,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters on a call.

The meeting between the two leaders will take place Monday ahead of the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

“I expect the president will be honest about a number of our concerns,” added the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official said that Biden will raise concerns about harmful economic practices, Chinese activity that “threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as our long-standing concerns about human rights violations.”

Biden told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that he wants to address the mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing.

“What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what each of our red lines are and understand what he believes to be in the critical national interests of China, what I know to be the critical interests of the United States,” Biden said. “And determine whether or not they conflict with one another.”

The two leaders have spoken five times during Biden’s presidency and previously discussed a face-to-face meeting during a two-hour call in late July.

Xi has remained close to home since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. He embarked on his first trip last month to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The senior Biden administration official declined to elaborate on Covid-19 mitigation measures for the meeting, adding that health protocols were still being worked out by advance teams.