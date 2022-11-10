BITS Pilani’s M.Tech. cloud computing to help in upskilling IT professionals

HYDERABAD: The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, has launched the M.Tech. Cloud Computing degree programme to help working professionals and their employers keep up pace with the ever-evolving world of digitisation and in particular, the rapid proliferation of Cloud-based solutions. It is a four-semester degree programme designed exclusively for working professionals, so that they can pursue industry- relevant curriculum in Cloud Computing, without having to take a break from work.

The M.Tech. programme aims at imparting the learners with thorough knowledge of Big Data, Distributed Computing, Network and Security in Cloud, building Cloud-native applications, Cloud Economics, and other aspects of Cloud Computing to help enhance their career prospects in this dynamic sector.

Apart from the global impact, large scale Cloud adoption is set to be one of the leading contributors to the Indian economy. Estimates by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) value it at $380 billion potential boost to the Indian GDP, with 14 million direct and indirect employment opportunities that are expected to be created by 2026. A rising digital population and increased digitisation are the leading factors, which will likely drive this growth.

Considering the future impact of Cloud Computing and various other factors, BITS Pilani WILP has designed this UGC-approved four-semester M.Tech. Cloud Computing degree programme to help empower engineers and managers, who work in the areas, such as Infrastructure Management, Data Centre Operations, Cloud Deployment, and Network Embedded Systems. The IT professionals in technical roles, such as DevOps Engineer, Systems Engineer, Network Administrators, Cloud Services Engineer, or techno-managerial roles, such as Infrastructure Lead/ Infrastructure Manager will also derive significant value by pursuing this programme.

The M.Tech. Cloud Computing programme will make extensive use of Public Cloud-based lab environments with the best-of-breed compute, database, storage and application lifecycle services, along with modern open source tools/frameworks, including those from Apache.

The education delivery methodology is a blend of classroom and experiential learning, comprising lab exercises, assignments, case studies, and work-integrated activities. The programme also uses a continuous evaluation system for regular assessment to provide timely and frequent feedback to enable working professionals keep track of their progress.

The first, second, and third semesters of the programme cover four courses each. The fourth semester covers dissertation/project work, which enables students to apply concepts and techniques learnt during the programme.

Elaborating on the other key highlights of this programme, Prof. Anita Ramachandran, Head – Computer Science and Information Systems group of BITS Pilani WILP, says, “Among various key aspects, the programme offers a set of courses that aid learners in understanding the design and the development of Cloud native applications using existing services and APIs, and design and architectural choices made in a Cloud platform from a provider perspective. It will also help them design and implement a Cloud native application prototype or migrate an existing solution and the continuous lifecycle of an application from development, deployment to management and operations.”

The interested working professionals can visit the BITS Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) website to learn more about the objectives of different programmes (for which the admissions are now open), register their account, and pursue the process listed on the website accordingly.

The last date for applications for admissions for the M.Tech. Cloud Computing programme is December 5, 2022.

