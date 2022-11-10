Black Panther 2: What Marvel Movies Should You Watch to Get the Full Experience?

Why you need to watch it: If you haven’t seen Black Panther, you will be completely lost while watching the sequel, my sweet summer child. So many of the main characters of Wakanda Forever—Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and Okoye (Danai Gurira)—are introduced here. The sequel expects you to be familiar with their relationships and character dynamics, as well as the rituals, traditions, and customs of Wakanda. Also, it’s helpful to remember what this movie’s villain Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) did to the Heart-Shaped Herbs back in 2018.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Is it crucial to understand Black Panther 2? Not necessarily, but it helps.

Why you should probably watch it: The first movie to feature Boseman’s T’Challa did so in a supporting role. At the beginning of Captain America: Civil War, T’Challa is still a prince and the proud son of King T’Chaka (John Kani). It’s seeing how T’Challa thus reacts to the loss of King T’Chaka, who was the previous Black Panther, that is insightful for understanding how other characters react to the loss of T’Challa and their grief in Wakanda Forever. It also gives viewers a better understanding of Wakanda’s place in the world of the MCU, and all the geopolitics that entails.

Now, if you want to dig a little deeper, there are other MCU projects that might help you get a better understanding of some of the characters who appear and situations alluded to in Wakanda Forever. There has been a definite “geopolitical” corner of MCU Phase 4, so if you really feel like diving deeper into what we see in this movie, then feel free to check these projects out if you haven’t already. Relatively minor Black Panther 2 spoilers to come…

Minor Black Panther 2 spoilers begin now!

Black Widow (2021)

Is it crucial to understand Black Panther 2? Not particularly, but it helps!