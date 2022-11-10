Black Panther Wakanda Forever end credits scene cameo explained





WARNING: SPOILERS FOR BLACK PANTHER 2 AHEAD. Just like the beginning, the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever paid tribute to the late great Chadwick Boseman, whose death shocked the world two years ago. As Shuri finally had a moment to grieve in Haiti, footage of T’Challa from the first movie appeared as a loving tribute. But then came the mid-credits scene and its shocking reveal.

Letitia Wright’s Shuri was joined on the beach, where she’s burning her funeral ceremonial robe, by Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia. She brought with her a young boy, who she reveals to be her son with the late King T’Challa. The child is called Toussiant, but his Wakandan name is T’Challa after his father. It turns out Nakia and the original Black Panther had decided that their son should grow up away from the pressures of the throne for now, including missing his funeral.

In the Wakandan dynasty a challenge by combat takes place for the throne, although presumably Shuri will remain monarch until T’Challa Jr is of age. Introducing the boy is a clever move by Marvel, who decided not to recast Chadwick’s role but pay tribute to him instead. With this in mind, our best bet is that Shuri will finish off this solo trilogy with Black Panther 3. After which, in a decade or so’s time, T’Challa Jr will be old enough to become King of Wakanda and have his own solo trilogy. This way the stories that could have been told of T’Challa as the Black Panther with Chadwick can happen later through his son. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out now.

