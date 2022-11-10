Black Panther Wakanda Forever review

But when lead actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer in August 2020, writer-director Ryan Coogler knew he couldn’t rely on convoluted plot twists for his sequel to 2018’s global smash hit Black Panther.

Recasting was an option. Instead, Coogler has made the death of his Oscar-nominated star the subject of the entire film. The result is an unusually mournful superhero movie powered by touching performances rather than the obligatory CGI actionscenes.

This 161-minute film begins with Chadwick’s King T’Challa dying off-screen as his scientist sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) frantically seeks a cure for his unnamed illness.

When her mother Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) says her efforts are in vain, the tears shed by the actors feel heartbreakingly real.

After a funeral sequence, we return to Wakanda a year later. Now without its king and his superhero alter ego Black Panther, the UN urges the country to share rights to the precious metal ­vibranium.