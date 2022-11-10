Bomb disposal unit spotted as police lock down Edinburgh city centre

A bomb disposal unit has been called out after police locked down a part of Edinburgh city centre. Emergency services arrived at the scene following reports of a man “acting suspiciously”.

A section of Princes Street, Edinburgh, has been cordoned off.

Officers described this as a “precaution”.

Edinburgh Police said in a statement: “Around 5.30pm on Thursday, November 10, officers were called to Princes Street, Edinburgh to a report that a man was acting suspiciously.

“A bag was later found nearby and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution.