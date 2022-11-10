Britons given more time to redeem prepayment meter vouchers

The response comes from a query tabled on October 31 by Labour politician Beth Winter, questioning whether energy suppliers will be required to ensure the energy support vouchers can be redeemed beyond their current expiration date.

This extension should help with the significant number of vouchers going unclaimed, which could be attributed to customers experiencing somewhat difficulty retrieving them through a lack of documentation to prove that they’re eligible.

Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis told his 1.9 million Twitter followers last week: “I’m hearing some people are unable to claim their Energy Support £66/mth vouchers (for non-smart prepay meters) because the vouchers say you need photo ID – and you may not have.”

The extended expiry date should provide customers with more time to gather and apply for the documents needed to redeem the vouchers without the pressure that support will run out.