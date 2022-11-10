Britons risk losing thousands in retirement with little mistake

This means it’s only costing them £50 a month to get £100 a month into their pension.

If that person stopped their contributions entirely, they would gain £600 to their take home pay, but lose £1,200 in their pension, as well as the potential growth of that saving.

He continued: “If you factor in an expected four percent growth, for someone stopping pension contributions in the five years ahead of retirement, they would lose roughly £1,460.

“For someone stopping contributions 40 years from retirement, there’s a potential loss of £5,760.