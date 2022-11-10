Bruce Springsteen looks youthful in suit as he greets fans in London

Bruce Springsteen, 73, looked very dapper in black as he was pictured exiting his London hotel on Thursday night.

The Born in the USA hitmaker is currently in London promoting his album, Only The Strong Survive, being released tomorrow.

Bruce looked beyond youthful as he smiled and greeted fans in a full-black ensemble.

The singer wore a long black coat, paired with a fitted black shirt and smart trousers.

This comes as Bruce admitted in a recent interview that he “can’t imagine retirement” due to having the “luckiest job in the world”.