Building society offering competitive 5% interest on regular savings

Topping the leaderboard of high interest regular savings accounts are Lloyds Bank’s Club Lloyds Monthly Saver, NatWest’s Digital Regular Saver, and the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Digital Regular Saver with AERs of 5.25 percent and 5.12 percent, respectively.

The Club Lloyds monthly saver is only available to Club Lloyds Current Account holders and savers can invest up to £4,800 over the course of 12 months. Once this is complete, the account will change to a standard saver.

However, customers can then open a new Club Lloyds Monthly Saver and save for another 12 months. Between £25 to £400 must be deposited every month and interest is calculated and paid on the anniversary of the account opening.