Butte travels to Yellowstone to take on the Quake

The Butte Cobras continue their NA3HL Frontier Division road schedule on Friday, as the Cobras and Yellowstone Quake begin a two-game series in Cody, Wyoming.

Game time at Riley Arena on Friday and Saturday is at 7:30 p.m.

Standings

Butte is 8-7-1 (17 points) in third place, with 56 goals for and 56 against. Yellowstone is 5-9-1-1 tied for sixth place, with 33 goals for and 50 against.

The series

Butte leads the 2022-2023 series, 2-0.

The Cobras hosted Yellowstone last Friday and Saturday at the Butte Community Ice Center.

Tyler Tosch, Micah Williamson, and Patrick Crooks scored in a 2:17 span in the second period, and Caleb Cross made 39 saves as Butte shut out Yellowstone last Friday, 3-0.

Cross’ has authored both shutouts in Butte’s five-year history.

On Saturday, Quake forward registered a hat trick and Butte’s Nick Bradshaw scored the tying goal with 5:14 to play in the third period. Tosch scored on a 2-on-1 break with 1:04 to go in overtime to give the Cobras a 4-3 win.

Cross notched another win in goal with 43 saves on 46 shots.

“I am very happy with where we are currently in the standings,” Golden said. “I do feel we let a few points go that we should have gotten, but we are headed in the right direction. The boys have been playing hard and have had a few big comebacks wins this season which shows the character of our group. They don’t give up, they keep battling. The Copper City Comeback Kings is a term we have embraced this season. “

Quake at home

In eight games at the Riley Center in Cody, Yellowstone is 4-3 with a shootout loss. They have scored 21 goals and allowed 24.

During 48 power play opportunities at home, the Quake has six goals (12.8% success), seventh in the Frontier. They have allowed two shorthanded goals to opponents.

In 36 shorthanded situations at Riley, Yellowstone has allowed eight goals (77.8% kill rate), which is fifth in the division. The Quake has scored one shorthanded goal.

“Yellowstone works hard,” Golden said. “They play a good game but if our guys are playing their best, I like how we stack up.”

Cobras on the road

In ten games away from the Butte Community Ice Center, the Cobras are 3-6 with an overtime loss. They have scored 29 goals and allowed 42.

On the road, the Cobras have had 47 power play opportunities and scored eight times (17% success), sixth in the conference. Butte has allowed one shorthanded goal.

Butte has been shorthanded 33 times on the road and has killed off 25 penalties (75.8% rate), also sixth. The Cobras have yet to score a shorthanded goal.

“We had a good power play performance this past Friday,” Golden said. “There is still room for improvement on both sides of special teams’ play. We need to be better at both.”

Top scorers

While Gillette is dominating the top 20 scorers in the league with six of the top nine, Butte’s Nick Bradshaw (12-15-27) is tied for eighth and Cade Wessman (6-17-23) is tied for 14th. Luke Schleusner (10-7-17), Patrick Crooks (7-10-17), Caelin Chinery (5-9-14), Tamer Billman (3-8-11), and Micah Williamson are in double-figures in points.

Crooks leads the Cobras with eight points (four goals, four assists) on the power play. Micah Williamson (three goals, three assists) and Billman (six assists) have six points each.

Brayson Bennett (2-13-15) leads the Quake in scoring. Teagan Scheurer (6-4-10), Wyatt O’Donoghue (4-4-8), Benjamin Kluza (2-5-7), and Sabe Perez (2-5-7) are frequent contributors for Yellowstone on offense.

Bennett leads the Quake in power play points with seven. O’Donoghue has five and Scheurer has chipped in four.

Tending nets

The Cobras have a 3.37 goals allowed average (GAA), has allowed 55 goals, made 719 saves for a save percentage of .924.

Cross (6-4, 3.13 GAA, 31 goals allowed, 436 saves .929 save percentage), and Braylon Rogers (2-2, 3.17 GAA, 13 goals allowed, 180 saves, .928 save percentage) have carried the load in goal for the Cobras.

The Quakes have a 3.10 GAA, having allowed 50 goals, made 657 saves, and a .924 save percentage.

Edvin Falkenstrom (3-6-1, 2.64 GAA, 28 goals allowed, 422 saves, .934 save percentage) and John Hughes (2-2-1, 3.75 GAA, 19 goals allowed, 212 saves, .910 save percentage) have rotated in goal for the Quake.

Big players score big goals

When it comes down to game-winning goals, both teams have key players that provide big tallies when their teams need them.

Schleusner, Tosch, and Wessman each have two game-winning goals with Micah Williamson and Caelin Chinery having one each.

Both of Kluza’s goals have been game-winners. Spencer Stenhold, Ben Carlson, and Derrand Wilcox have the others.

On the horizon for both teams

Butte will have three games against Helena, with two home games (Nov. 18, and Nov. 26) sandwiched around a trip to Helena Ice Arena (Nov. 19).

Yellowstone goes back on the road for a two-game set against Bozeman next Friday and Saturday.