Call Of Duty: 10 Best Missions In The Modern Warfare Series

The Call of Duty franchise has a long history of stellar campaigns dating back to the original game. In 2007, the Modern Warfare series officially started. It was so successful Infinity Ward wanted the sequel to simply be called Modern Warfare 2 since they thought it could be its own intellectual property. The Modern Warfare games influenced many shooters at the time, and all of them had some great missions.





There’s a lot of variety in the levels, and not all of them have the feel of an action summer blockbuster. Sneaking, infiltration, and defensive missions are also included in these games. Gameplay in the missions is the core, but at times, an important or emotional moment can make the level stand out. Let’s check the best campaign missions in the series below.

Spoiler Warning for Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

10/10 Recon By Fire – Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

All Ghillied Up is an iconic mission in the original Modern Warfare, but Recon By Fire beats it. It takes that mission but adds so many layers to it. In All Ghillied Up, the minor issue was that it didn’t have a lot of freedom for most of it. You follow what Captain MacMillan says the majority of the time. In Recon By Fire, much more freedom is given when sneaking and infiltrating. When clearing out the buildings on the roof, you can simply take out all the enemies from that position or throw tear gas in, although you risk the enemies going outside to take you out. Also, you can enter the buildings using the main doors and take your chances.

The two sniper sections are well done and challenging since you need to line up the shots and sometimes reposition yourself so you can kill two guards in one. Hiding on the ground is much tenser because guards find you easier due to the pathways they take. Clearing out the buildings from the roof is also super tense, especially on Veteran. Gameplay-wise, this is the best mission in the game.

9/10 No Fighting In The War Room – Call Of Duty 4

The veteran mode in Call of Duty 4 is pretty hard, but despite popular belief, Mile High Club isn’t the hardest level. That is No Fighting In The War Room. This mission is near the end of the game and pulls no punches. On Veteran, you have nine minutes to finish the mission, and this is a strict timer.

Checkpoints will not even activate if you are far behind on time when you get to them. You must try your best to get through the enemies as quickly as possible while avoiding death. Thankfully, you have some grenade launchers available, which will be vital in getting through enemies fast. It will take a long time to finish this mission, but once you do, it’s incredibly satisfying.

8/10 One Shot, One Kill – Call Of Duty 4

One Shot, One Kill is the most skill-based mission in the game, particularly the ending section. After a sniping part and several areas, you reach the mission’s climax at the amusement park. You need to hold the line and wait for the rescue chopper. Place your claymores, set MacMillan in a good spot, and be ready because this next section is one of the best parts of the series.

There’s no real easy trick to this section. You must skillfully hold off the various enemies coming towards you from all directions. This includes attack dogs, which can be surprising at first. Hold-the-line sections are always a fun and tense time in Call of Duty, and this level is the best example of such.

7/10 Loose Ends – Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

As seen with One Shot, One Kill, a hold-the-line section can be quite fun and thrilling gameplay-wise. Loose Ends has the same quality but with a house instead of an open field. In the mission, you must break into Makarov’s safehouse. After clearing the place out, Makarov is nowhere to be found, but they find his computer and vital information on it.

You connect a DSM to download the info, but it takes a while, and this is where the hold-the-line section starts. Not only do you wait for the download to finish and survive, but you must keep a watch on the computer as enemies will try to destroy it. This section is just as effective as the amusement park shootout in Call of Duty 4.

6/10 Blood Brothers – Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

Modern Warfare 3 has one of the most impactful scenes in the entire series. “Soap” McTavish was the lead protagonist of the original Modern Warfare and is an incredibly important character throughout the series. He did get violently stabbed at the end of the original Modern Warfare 2, but he’s better now in the third entry.

In Blood Brothers, during an assassination attempt on Makarov, Soap and Yuri are caught in a trap, but Yuri manages to avoid the explosion. However, Soap isn’t so lucky as his stab wound is reopened. You must get out of the area while carrying or protecting Soap. In the end, Soap dies in an emotional moment with amazing acting from Billy Murray as Price. It was shocking to see him die, and it remains one of the most memorable moments in the franchise.

5/10 Turbulence – Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

In terms of an action-packed mission, Turbulence is one of the best. With some clear inspiration from the movie Inception, this mission goes all out. You need to fight off hijackers on an aircraft carrying the Russian president.

It’s clear early on that this plane is going to have a rough landing, and it does in one of the most spectacular moments in the game. One section has a Zero-G gunfight similar to the rotating hallway fight in Inception, and it’s awesome. The level feels great with its balls-to-the-wall explosive action, and the ending has a neat twist, too.

4/10 Stronghold – Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

One of the coolest infiltration levels in the series, Stronghold forces you to infiltrate a Russian castle to find Makarov’s location. The castle setting does a large part of the work in why this mission is so cool to infiltrate. Sneaking around in someplace more generic wouldn’t have the same feel.

It also helps that this mission is right after Blood Brothers, so you are determined in your goal. When getting out of the place, it’s another explosive, action-packed getaway. In Fast and Furious fashion, you run off the road, jump out of the vehicle and parachute away. This mission is great with both explosion action and sneaking segments.

3/10 Dust To Dust – Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

The final mission in the original Modern Warfare trilogy, Dust to Dust is an explosive, satisfying finale. You play as Price for this mission, which is the first time since the original Modern Warfare flashbacks that you got to play as him. With both Price and Yuri armed in Juggernaut Suits, you blast your way through Hotel Oasis to kill Makarov.

The music in the level is pretty good and adds to the sense of finality. After climbing to the top of the hotel and having a fight with Makarov, he’s finally killed off by hanging. Price smokes a cigar, signaling the end of the trilogy. You couldn’t ask for a more satisfying ending.

2/10 Clean House – Modern Warfare (2019)

Clean House is the first mission of its kind in the Modern Warfare series with its tense infiltration. Not since the old WW2 games have navigating the environment been this tense.

You must go through the entire house and test your trigger finger as you assess hostiles or civilians. There are a lot of different possibilities that can occur in this mission. The level is short, but you’ll never forget your first time playing it. Plus, the mission has a pretty funny Easter egg in it.

1/10 Going Dark – Modern Warfare (2019)

The highlight of the entire series, gameplay-wise, is Going Dark. It’s a stealth mission, but the majority of it is nonlinear. At nighttime, you have three areas to clear out. The church, clock tower, and pool, and you can do them in any order.

It feels great to play with the freedom you are given, and it is so cool to take down guys in the darkness. It’s reminiscent of a great Splinter Cell level. This is the part where you are most engaged and focused on the campaign, and you and the game are seemingly one. This section lasts for a while, but the ending, where you need to escape, isn’t that good. It can be frustrating, but most of the mission is the best stealth gameplay of the series.

