Call of Duty Comes Under the Scanner as Hackers May Exploit an Extremely Powerful Weapon in Warzone 2

Call of Duty is undoubtedly one of the most popular and influential names in the FPS games genre. The series is a best seller in almost every console and PC. And the most recent installments in the series, Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2, have garnered a massive following.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The first game, Modern Warfare 2, had an amazing reception even before its release. It had the biggest beta in the series’ history. The player base was loving the game, and the hype was really high. Activision was expecting grand success from the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But even with all its highs, the game has some glaring issues. Ever since its release, it has faced massive problems such as Major maps being removed, vital multiplayer modes not being available, and some significant issues with certain hardware.

This time the other game, Warzone 2, is facing some charge from the players. As it is hinted that the most powerful weapon in the game can be exploited in the battle royal maps of Call of Duty Warzone 2. The players jumped on social media to express how concerned they are about the future of the game.

It is hinted that Hackers can exploit the Nuke in Call of Duty Warzone 2

A trusted source named ModernWarzone on Twitter reported that they have been told, nukes can be used in the Battle Royal maps. The nuke can wipe out the entire map, and can instantly make the user the winner of the match. But it is extremely hard to get. No one in their team had managed to do it.

DIVE DEEPER

In a Surprising Turn of Events, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Controller

Players Are Demanding a Nerf

In the tweet, ModernWarzone said, “You can nuke the entire battle royale map in #Warzone2. Nobody managed to do it today but we were told that it is possible, although EXTREMELY difficult to pull off.” The fans quickly jumped into the comments to point out a massive flaw in this feature.

How did fans react to the potential news regarding nuke?

In the replies to the tweet, fans pointed out that this will be very bad for the game. According to them, hackers can easily exploit this feature and wipe out random maps, which will ruin the experience for many of the users.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play battle royale video game that will be released on November 16, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. It is a sequel to 2020’s Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story: Highest-selling Call of Duty titles of all time!

What do you think about the nuke in Call of Duty Warzone 2? Do you think hackers can exploit them? Let us know in the comments below.