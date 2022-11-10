Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Best VEL 46 Loadouts

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 the VEL 46 is a devastating gun once mastered, and will be your best friend in those close-quarters combat situations. It’s also a trusty sidekick for the run-and-gunners out there. There’s nothing like having a high rate-of-fire SMG to strike fear into the hearts of your enemies.





With a fast time to kill, great aim down sight speeds, and a deadly rate of fire, the VEL 46 is a terrific weapon of choice for those who fight close enough to see the eyes of the enemy. Let’s take a look at how to make a deadly VEL 46 build.





VEL 46 Build

This build focuses on range, accuracy, damage, recoil control, and handling, while not taking much off of mobility alone. There aren’t many downsides to this weapon, and it may even become your go-to weapon of choice from here on out. Let’s take a look at how to make this beast of a VEL 46 into its best possible form.

Slot Attachment Name Pros (Increase) Cons (Decrease) Tunes Barrel Lach-DX 203mm Bullet Velocity, Damage Range, Recoil Control, Hip Fire Accuracy Aim Down Sight Speed, Movement Speed, Hip Recoil Control +0.50 lb Weight, -0.40 in Length Underbarrel FTac Ripper 56 Aiming Idle Stability, Hip Fire Accuracy, Recoil Stabilization Aim Down Sight Speed, Walking Speed -0.80 oz Weight, – 0.40 in Length Laser VLK LZR 7MW Aim Down Sight Speed, Aiming Stability, Sprint to Fire Speed Laser Visible when Aiming Down Sights Cannot be tuned Stock Demo RXT Stock Crouch Movement Speed, Sprint Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed Recoil Control -4.00 oz Weight, -2.40 in Length Rear Grip ZLR Combat Grip Recoil Control Aiming Stability -1.00 oz Weight, – 0.45 in Width

These are the attachments necessary to have a majority of positives and minimal negatives for this build. You’ll find that the fast time to kill, increased fire rate, and accuracy is no match for any other competitor in this SMG genre of weapons. Making the most of this in your play style will show the strengths of this weapon.

Loadout

Now that you have this amazing build let’s take a look at the rest of the loadout to see how it can add to your scoreboard.

Slot Name Description Tactical Stim This will be needed to make sure you can heal and stay in the fight longer Lethal Semtex Sticking these to walls to lure out enemies will help you mow them down with a surprise Perk Packages Double Time, Scavenger, Quick Hands, Quick Fix Double Time is here to help you make your way around the map faster. Scavenger will be useful as you use tons of bullets. Quick Hands will make sure you reload quickly. Quick Fix helps keep those stims only for dire times. Field Upgrades Munitions Box and Deployable Cover Having an Ammo reserve when necessary is a must, plus when you find yourself in dicey places and need cover the Deployable Cover will certainly come in handy.

The Health and Speed benefits of this loadout will help with the VEL 46 build, they really play off each other. This loadout is for those who love to run and gun and make the most of their movement and speed.

