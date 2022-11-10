Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Multiplayer Review – An Imperfect Follow-up

After sharing similar thoughts on Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s campaign as Brodie (find his campaign review here), I went into the game’s multiplayer expecting it to impress. However, with every step forward Modern Warfare II takes – like the new perks system and welcome changes to the ever-satisfying gunplay – there seemed to be something holding it back.

Let’s get this out of the way, though – the gunplay in Modern Warfare II is exceptional, and it’s always been the series’ key strength no matter how rough other parts of the game are. The return of a quick time to kill makes every encounter tense, with new movement options – like the ever-excellent dolphin dive and reworked slide – giving players new ways of gaining an advantage over opponents.

While I usually prefer the usual 6v6 modes, I had a blast with Modern Warfare II’s Ground War Invasion mode as well. Packed full of enemy AI and other players, the sprawling maps were a great way of experimenting with new loadouts, weapons and perks to see what worked for me. And while the game’s AI in Invasion aren’t the brightest tools in the shed, it was a nice change to what is otherwise a hyper-focused set of 6v6 modes.

On that subject, all of the main 6v6 modes you’d come to expect are included in this year’s game, with a handful of new objective-based modes also making their way into the rotation. And while I’m usually one to stick to my beloved selections, I actually liked both of the new modes.

The first, called Knock Out, tasks two teams of six to have hold of the briefcase when the round ends. It’s a best of five mode with only team revives enabled, meaning players need to stick together and communicate efficiently to get the win. Alternatively, a team can also win the round by eliminating every member of the other team.

I really liked this mode for a couple of reasons. As soon as a player takes possession of the briefcase, they become a moving target that’s highlighted to everyone on the map. This always makes for a tense final few moments where players need to be tactical and evade enemy fire, while also ensuring teammates are reviving those who have been downed. As you’d expect, each round tends to fluctuate depending on what happens in the first minute or so, and it makes for a focused and highly enjoyable change to the regular stuff we see every year.

The other new mode, called Prisoner Rescue, tasks players to locate hostages and to either get them out of the area or prevent their extraction, with the first team to 500 points winning the match. It didn’t quite tickle my fancy like Knock Out did, but it was enjoyable nonetheless.

Third person mode also makes its way to Modern Warfare II and it’s a blast. Combining a range of classic multiplayer modes into one playlist, third person mode completely changed the way I played the game. It forced me to think strategically about where I was on the map and how players could see me, which made for a genuinely different experience to anything else on offer. It’s not something I’ll always go to, but it’s great to have it there as an option when I don’t feel like any of the other modes on offer.

In terms of general gameplay changes, Infinity Ward’s made some interesting choices with the game’s perks and gunsmith systems.

Rather than sticking with three always-on perks in your loadout, this year’s game elects to allow you to pick four. However, perks are divided up into three different categories: base perks, bonus perks and ultimate perks. Players start every game with two base perks, while the bonus perk and ultimate will unlock over time. Taking out enemies and completing objectives makes bonus and ultimate perks unlock quicker.

While it was a bit confusing in the beginning, the new system provides a lot of flexibility in the way loadouts can be created for specific game modes. Ultimate perks are incredibly handy, consisting of beloved perks like Dead Silence and Ghost, for example, and are great for team deathmatch and domination modes. Whereas you might want to opt for something a bit different for something like Ground War or Search & Destroy. There’s more than enough here to play around with, and it’s nice to finally get a bit of a rework to the age-old perk system.

Modern Warfare II’s revamped gunsmith system, on the other hand, took some time to even understand at a basic level. Weapon platforms have been introduced to the game, putting weapons into various families rather than having them separated. This allows players to unlock attachments for a ‘family’ of weapons rather than a single weapon itself, which in turn makes for a faster way to gather the attachments for newly unlocked weaponry. It’s a decent enough system once you get your head around it, however this is where my biggest issue with Modern Warfare II comes in – the game’s menus are absolutely atrocious.

I can’t put it gently: Modern Warfare II’s menu system is easily the worst I’ve ever seen in a Call of Duty game. Doing the simplest of tasks – like changing your calling card or making a new loadout – is bogged down by countless, unnecessary submenus. It’s absolutely jarring to have to go through five submenus to get to things in the game, and it’s mind boggling how this version of the UI even made it to the retail release. It needs a serious rework already.

Something else I was particularly taken aback by was the lack of Call of Duty mainstay content at launch, too. Two of the major omissions that particularly irked me was the lack of hardcore mode (which, to be fair, is slated for Season 1’s launch on November 16) and the barracks/challenges area. It’s ridiculous to me that, at the time of this review going live, you can’t check your stats properly – you can’t see active challenges you’re making progress towards aside from the three dailies that are in the main menu, while redeemed double weapon and level XP don’t have a counter going either. Combine this with the plethora of bugs currently plaguing every platform – from hard crashes to texture pop in – and it’s been a rough first week for the game.

That said, I did enjoy my time with the game’s Spec Ops mode. A continuation of the game’s main campaign, the three missions available at launch offer a great cooperative-focused change to what’s seen in the other main modes in Modern Warfare II. Each mission is different in its own way, with Low Profile – the most stealth-focused mission of the bunch – the highlight for me. Each mission won’t take you too long to complete, clocking in between 15 to 30 minutes each, but they do offer up nice cosmetic rewards and some XP for completing them. I hope to see more added to the game over time.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II doesn’t quite stick the landing, but I’ve had a blast playing it. The changes to gameplay and gunplay make the game feel incredibly slick and satisfying, with the selection of new modes more than welcome. It’s just a shame the game is absolutely riddled with technical issues and an awful menu system. Even so, there’s a lot to love about the game, but temper your expectations.