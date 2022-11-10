Call of Duty Reveals a Game-Changing New Feature Arriving With the Anticipated Warzone 2 Battle Royale

Warzone 2 is set to make its impact as a rebuilt, free-to-play take on the Battle Royale game that has redefined the Call of of Duty franchise. Ever since the original title was launched in 2020, there’s been a growing popularity for this iteration of the series.

Now that a new successor in Warzone 2 is about to make an anticipated debut next week, Call of Duty has already revealed major changes arriving in the upcoming battle royale. Among multiple features added to the game, one in particular, is making quite a lot of buzz across the community. Moreover, it might turn out to be a boon for the players who like being tactical in the matches, especially in Warzone.

Proximity Chat is coming to Call of Duty Warzone 2

The official blog from Activision recently shared all the necessary details regarding the awaited Season 1 of Modern Warfare II. Along with that, it also mentioned an in-depth explanation of all the changes making their way to Warzone 2. Speaking of the latter, then there are various new features expected to arrive when the battle royal launches worldwide next week.

For example, there will be the Circle Collapse where the players will be able to be inside different safe zones. There is Assimilation, allowing the players in DMZ mode to form larger squads by joining up with the enemy Operators. However, the biggest game-changing feature in Call of Duty Warzone 2 might be the Proximity Chat.

“Got something to say? Comms are now open, so any in-game chatter can be picked up by any other squad.” read the description for the feature on the official blog. Basically, Proximity Chat will open all the communication lines. If you are within a close range of an opponent, you will be able to listen to their mic chatter, and vice-versa. It will allow to make instant strategies in order to gain an upper hand.

Unfortunately, not much has been elaborated regarding this feature. So there’s no confirmation whether it will be mandatory or optional in-game. All things considered, though, Warzone 2 is surely going to offer a massive change to the fans when it arrives.

The battle royale will finally make its debut on November 16th, 2022. Players on different platforms will be able to pre-load it on November 14th.

