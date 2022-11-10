Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Could Include Nuke Killstreak According to Leak

A leaker is claiming that the iconic Call of Duty Killstreak Tactical Nuke could be returning in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the newest battle royale from Activision, is set to release in one week. Despite that, relatively little is known about the popular but flawed Call of Duty: Warzone. Leakers are starting to share some interesting details regarding Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in the meantime, but few may have predicted the reintroduction of nukes.

The Tactical Nuke Killstreak has been a hugely memorable part of the Call of Duty franchise since it was introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009. The Killstreak tasked players with accruing 25 kills without being eliminated themselves and rewarded an instant victory upon activation. The Tactical Nuke has been featured in multiple games since, either as a Killstreak or as an Easter egg reference.

Exactly what it means for the nuke to be returning in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 isn’t clear, but according to leaker TheGhostOfHope, it’s coming to the game. The leaker shared on social media a straightforward message stating, “You can get a nuke Warzone 2.0.” The leaker provides no further context regarding nukes in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which does make their comment all the more suspicious. Still, if it’s true it’s certain to be an exciting addition.

One big question that was asked in the leaker’s Twitter responses was whether the nuke would immediately end the game, like the Killstreak in previous games. A battle royale player managing 25 or more eliminations getting an instant victory would certainly be an impressive achievement worth rewarding. It could also fit a battle royale thematically, making the player nearing the threshold of eliminations an immediate target for all other players. That’s just one potential way Activision could implement it, though.

There’s no guarantee that the nuke would be a battle royale Killstreak reward, nor that it would end the match. Those would be non-traditional additions to the battle royale, to say the least. A more traditional offering would be a nuke item spawning rarely as loot. It could be a small explosion, rather than typical round-ending Call of Duty Tactical Nuke. Perhaps it could be slow moving or have a fuse, allowing for counterplay.

Even as streamers participate in an ongoing Call of Duty: Warzone 2 preview build, surprises for the battle royale continue to crop up. TheGhostOfHope says this intentional, with Activision having content plans to support the live service game that it’s not yet shared. A nuke in a battle royale game would certainly be a surprise worth sharing to build up excitement for launch.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 releases November 16 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

