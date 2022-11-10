Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reportedly Has a Massive File Size

Based on some leaked information, it looks as though Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s file size is going to be absolutely massive.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is going to have a massive file size, if data from the Microsoft Store is any indication. The original Call of Duty: Warzone and the 2019 Modern Warfare game were notorious for their massive file sizes, and while things are a little more under control, it looks like the same will hold true for the upcoming battle royale sequel.





Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is scheduled to launch on November 16 at 10am PT, following some Warzone server downtime. When Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launches, it will do so with the brand-new Al Mazrah map, new gameplay features, vehicles, and more. Official details on how big the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 file size will be across various platforms are not available at the time of this writing, but leaked data suggests it’s going to be massive.

According to Aggiornamenti Lumia and spotted by Pure Xbox, it looks like the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 file size on Xbox is going to be 115.62 GB. It’s likely that the file size for the PC and PlayStation versions of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be comparable, but there’s no data to back that up just yet. It’s also unclear if this is taking into account any data already occupied by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, so fans should keep that in mind before getting too worried about storage space.

The Aggiornamenti Lumia tweet says that Warzone 2 is listed for November 14 in the Microsoft Store, but that’s not accurate. The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date is November 16, but perhaps November 14 will be the day when fans can pre-load the game. If so, then Call of Duty fans should still have at least a couple of days notice when it comes to how much space they will need to download and play Warzone 2.

Storage space is going to be a big issue for Call of Duty gamers this next year. Besides the fact that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are going to take up a ton of space on their own, both games will be receiving regular updates. It’s already been confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 will be adding new maps, modes, and more next week, and there’s even more planned for the game when Season 1 Reloaded drops in mid-December. Needless to say, Call of Duty fans that have yet to invest in storage expansion will want to consider doing so.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launches November 16 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

