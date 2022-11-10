Camilla left ‘moved’ as she pays tribute to Her late Majesty the Queen

The passage of time has done nothing to lessen the heart-rending poignancy of Remembrance Day. As the nation falls silent at eleven o’clock on Friday, marking the moment in November 1918 when the guns ceased firing at the end of the First World War, the autumnal stillness only reinforces our sense of awe and debt at the sacrifices made by the heroes of previous generations.

Nothing better captures this feeling of reverent obligation than the words of The Fallen by Laurence Binyon, who was moved to write this poem in 1914 by the terrible unfolding carnage on the western front. “They shall grow not old, as we who are left grow old. Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them,” are among its most resonant lines that will echo in ceremonies across our land both Friday and Sunday.

Binyon’s stirring words are part of the fabric of homage at this unique moment in our calendar, when we seek to transcend the present by honouring the bravery of the past. Other images and sounds help to fulfil this impulse, from the mournful chimes of Big Ben to the rendition of the Last Post on a solitary bugle, from the scarlet poppies of the British Legion to the epic simplicity of the Cenotaph in Whitehall, past which scores of valiant ex-servicemen and women will march on Sunday.

But this year’s Remembrance events have been given added emotive power because they take place just two months after the death of our beloved monarch Queen Elizabeth II, whose own long life perfectly embodied the qualities of discipline, service, courage and selflessness that have characterized our armed forces.

The Queen herself served in the military during the Second World War as a mechanic and driver with the Auxiliary Territorial Service, while her unbreakable link with Army, navy and air force was a central feature of her record-breaking reign.

It was a bond she shared with her husband Prince Philip, who had been a naval hero in the conflict and would have probably risen to the top of the Admiralty if he had not been compelled to give up his career on his marriage to Elizabeth.

At the time of her passing, our military paid full tribute to her memory through the magnificent grandeur and precision with which they conducted all the rituals, particularly the spell-binding funeral.

On a smaller but still impressive scale, those virtues will be on display on Friday, Saturday at the British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance and on Sunday morning. Amid all the recent political and economic turmoil, we can still take pride in unrivalled performance and heritage of those who defend us.

The tie between Royalty, the military and British history could be clearly seen on Thursday when Camilla the Queen Consort visited the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey to place a cross and speak to ex-services personnel.

The tradition of the Field started in 1928 when two crosses were planted on the grass at the Abbey. Now, in another indicator of Remembrance Day’s capacity to stir our hearts, there are more than 70,000 crosses laid out in 360 representing different associations regiments and units.

As she performed her duties, the Queen Consort exuded dignity and veneration but the feeling of loss at the Queen’s death still hung in the air under the bruised sky.

At one point, Camilla went to pay her respects at a special plot laid in memory of Her Majesty. It was a mission steeped in sorrow, for on this plot were two pictures of the Queen taken at the Field of Remembrance in 2002, the year she lost both her mother and her sister.

Twenty years later, we again honour her, alongside all those who lost their lives in protecting her country.