‘Can’t imagine life without them’ Queen Camilla opens up on pet dogs





The Queen Consort has opened up on how she “cannot imagine” life without her two rescue dogs. Camilla adopted Jack Russells Beth and Bluebell from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, of which she is patron.

The Queen Consort described the two dogs as “colourful characters” in a sweet tribute. Camilla made the comments in new book Top Dogs: A British Love Affair, which looks at the bond between humans and dogs. She said dogs have been a “vital part of our lives” for generations as working animals and “faithful friends”. Camilla, who is also patron of Medical Detection Dogs, praised dogs from the charity who sniff out diseases as well as police dogs, guide dogs, therapy dogs and military dogs.

Turning to her pooches, she said: “My own dogs, Beth and Bluebell, cannot claim to have saved any lives, but I am, nonetheless, very proud of their resilience. “I adopted them from Battersea (another charity of which I am Patron) several years ago. “Beth came from a family who could no longer care for her and poor Bluebell had been found abandoned in the woods, three weeks old, starving, covered in sores, with a docked tail and just a few patches of fur. “Battersea nursed her back to health and I fell in love with her when I visited their brilliant centre in 2012. “They are both colourful characters – and now I cannot imagine my life, my home or my sofas without them.”

Beth and Bluebell have had a rags-to-riches story from their rescue to becoming the pets of the Queen Consort and King Charles. Earlier this year, Camilla urged people to visit the rescue centre to “find a friend for life”. The Duchess of Cornwall made the comment as she celebrated the 160th anniversary of Battersea by inviting volunteers, supporters and celebrity ambassadors to Clarence House. Referring to Bluebell and Beth, she said: “You have all seen how easy it is to go there and come out with an animal, I’ve done it twice.

“There are, due to Covid, a lot of dogs and cats now at Battersea looking for homes. “So if I could appeal to everybody listening and all your friends, if they want a dog or a cat to go along to Battersea and find a friend for life.” During a visit to Battersea in December 2020, Camilla’s plucky dog Beth helped her unveil a plaque in a hilarious moment. Camilla and Charles also shared a photo in 2020 with Bluebell and Beth. Charles had Beth in his arms while Bluebell was on Camilla’s lap as they sat outside their Scottish residence Birkhall. Camilla shares her love of dogs with the late Queen, who owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis – corgi cross dachshund – during her life.

