Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers Game Preview 11/09/2022

The Hurricanes travel to Sunrise, Florida for a heavy-weight battle with the Panthers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. EST.

Carolina is off to an 8-3-1 start this season but are third in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have three goal scorers with at least seven goals. That includes its leader in goals, Andrei Svechnikov, with eight. The Canes also have three skaters with at least 14 points. Martin Necas leads the Canes with 17 points, while Sebastian Aho has 15 and Svechnikov has tallied 14. Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered an undisclosed injury in practice yesterday, so it appears the Canes will turn to Antti Raanta for the foreseeable future. Raanta is 3-0-1 with a 2.42 goals against average and a .905 save percentage in four games this season. In other injury news, forward Ondrej Kase was moved to injured reserve yesterday afternoon.

Florida is off to a 7-5-1 start but are in fifth place in the Atlantic Division. The Cats have been led offensively this season by Matthew Tkachuk with 17 points. Unfortunately, Florida will be without Tkachuk tonight as he is serving the second of his two-game suspension. Carter Verhaeghe has been Florida’s second-most consistent scorer this season tallying 13 points and leading the team with eight goals. Spencer Knight has been the better of the two Panther goaltenders thus far as he has notched a 4-1-0 record with a 2.63 GAA and .903 SV%. The Cats will also be without Patric Hornqvist and Aaron Ekblad in tonight’s game. Hornqvist (upper body) has no timetable for a return, while Ekblad (lower body) is expected to return Saturday.

Florida took all three meetings and six of the six points from Carolian last season, but the Canes did salvage two points via two overtime losses. Tonight’s probable starting goaltending matchup is Raanta for Carolina and Knight for Florida.