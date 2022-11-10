Celebration of life to be held for Leslie Jordan in Chattanooga

The City of Chattanooga announced plans to hold a celebration of life for the late actor Leslie Jordan who died in a car crash in Los Angeles two weeks ago.

Jordan was born and raised in the Scenic City. His friends, family and fans will have the chance to mourn together.

Jordan’s family requested that the proceeds from the event be given to Cempa Community Care.

The organization serves underserved communities through primary care and infectious disease care.

The event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m. at the Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga.

It will be all about Leslie Jordan from performances, to comedy, shared memories from family and close friends, special guest appearances, and a special announcement is also expected to be made.

“Thanks to the city elevating the event and honestly who he was a person and the way he blew up on social media during COVID and the light he brought to so many, I think it will be sold out. I am hopeful for that because he deserves that. He deserves that recognition and honor of all of us to come together across any line that we have and celebrate him,” Miles Huff said.

Miles Huff is the Director of Community Engagement for Cempa Community Cares.

He said it is an honor that Jordan’s family wanted the proceeds to go to Cempa to help continue their mission.

“When we found out about Leslie’s death, our entire team mourned that loss. We reached out proactively to his manager at the time and offered to help and we found out that family requested that we be a part of the event to receive funds and recognition because of his legacy. It is very humbling and a testament to who he was as a person and the friend he was to our organization,” Huff said.

Huff expressed that Jordan was a longtime friend and advocate for Cempa Community Care as they have always assisted those affected by HIV.

“We first partnered with him in 2006 with an event that sold out at the Tivoli Theater and several more events in person prior to COVID. Also, in a variety of ways whenever he had a platform that involved Chattanooga, he also mentioned Cempa Community Care and has always been kind to use,” Huff said.

Here’s the link to tickets.