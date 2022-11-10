Charles’ remarks eggs protest show he was unfazed





The statue from France is two-metres high and weighs 1.1 tonnes. It is made from lepine limestone and was completed in August. While greeting excited members of the public and city leaders, a member of the public appeared to throw eggs at the royals in a solo protest.

Footage of the incident was shared online which saw the eggs flying close to the King before landing on the floor by his feet. The man was tackled to the ground by police officers and carried into the back of a waiting police van while the royal couple continued their visit. According to a lip reader who assessed the footage, the King epitomised the British sentiment of ‘keep calm and carry on’. As he threw the eggs, the protestor shouted, “this country was built on the blood of slaves”.

The shocked and disgusted crowd at Micklegate Bar, the medival gateway in York, started cheering “God save the King” and “shame on you” to the protester in retaliation and defence of their Monarch. Despite the distraction, Charles continued unfazed as he shook hands with members of the public and only glanced at the flood to look at the eggshells. Lip reader Jeremy Freeman told the Mirror his conclusions following his assessment of the King’s comments following the incident. Mr Freeman said that after the eggs fly past the royal, he continues to shake hands with a lady and indifferently says to her, “pleased to meet you”. READ MORE: Meghan Markle hits back at ‘unflattering’ two-word nickname

The first statue of the Queen unveiled after her death saw the King give a speech honouring her character. He said: “The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life. “Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come.” The couple then embarked on a visit to Doncaster to celebrate its new official status as a City.

