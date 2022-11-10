‘Cheeky’ baby who loved sneaking dogs food dies days after birthday





The parents of a baby girl who died from sepsis two days after her first birthday have paid tribute to their “bubbly” little girl. Maddison Rose Patricia Halliday was rushed to the hospital on October 20 after becoming “feverish”, not eating properly, and being sick.

Sadly, she did not return home and died the following day—two days after turning one, reports Manchester Evening News. Maddison’s parents, Josh and Shannon, described her as being “bubbly” and “bouncy,” but noticed she was acting out of character, which is when they took her to North Manchester General. The parents had taken Maddison to the doctor numerous times since February of this year after she suffered from a series of viral infections leading up to her death. Following a postmortem, a provisional cause of death has been noted as 1A meningococcal serotype B septicaemia. The Manchester coroners’ office is currently investigating. The NHS defines meningococcal septicaemia as a serious illness that can progress quickly and kill within a matter of hours. Maddison had shown symptoms including feeling drowsy, being unresponsive and floppy, having a fever and a high temperature, and refusing feeds.

Josh, 22, said: “She wasn’t herself on the Thursday at all. It just felt like something was really off. You know when your own child isn’t themselves at home. “She wasn’t eating, or doing anything normal. And we would shout her and she wouldn’t respond, she was dazed and distant.” After initially being treated at North Manchester General, her parents, Josh and Shannon, said she was taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital and hooked up to life support. They said she suffered four cardiac arrests and rapidly deteriorated. Whilst in hospital, she developed big purple blotches on her skin and began turning blue – another symptom of meningococcal septicaemia.

“The doctors told us that she wouldn’t make it through to the morning and that we may have to make the decision to turn off the life support. “We were desperate for them to do what they could to keep her alive,” Josh added. “We started ringing family at around 11am on the Friday for them to say their goodbyes to her.” Maddison died in hospital on Friday, October 21 surrounded by her family. Thousands were raised online to fund her send off which was held at Bury Parish Church today, November 10. Paying tribute, parents Josh and Shannon said: “We took her to Blackpool every other month, she absolutely loved it. We would go for a few days at a time. “She was a bouncy child that followed us everywhere. She was very happy and content right from the beginning. “She was an absolute joy and loved dancing and singing. She was just amazing and was the happiest child we’d ever met. “She was really cheeky too, and would always give the dogs her food when you weren’t looking. We have got so many supportive friends and family around us.”

A spokesperson for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, part of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust said: “We wish to again offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Maddison’s family. “We recognise that this is an extremely difficult time for the family and we will continue to support them.”

Like Loading...