Chelsea icon Terry gives Hall seal of approval after Man City display

Potter, who handed Hall a call-up to train with the senior squad a couple of weeks ago, spoke in glowing terms about the teenager’s “fantastic” display after the game.

“I think he did brilliantly, it was his debut and a fantastic performance,” Potter told Sky Sports. “Great quality, the effort, you see he can take the ball and took responsibility.

“Putting the ball in the net is sometimes the hardest thing and that’s something he didn’t do today, but he did everything else. Fantastic.”

It remains to be seen whether he will be kept with the squad ahead of their weekend trip to face Newcastle, but with Ben Chilwell suffering a serious hamstring injury against Dinamo Zagreb, Potter could call upon the versatile midfielder to deputise again.